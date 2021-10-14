Body of man who allegedly jumped in Roseau river not found; two in police custody assisting with investigations

The police say their search for the body of a 21-year-old who allegedly jumped in the Roseau river during the passage of a Trough system on October 10, 2021, has been futile but two individuals are in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Condolence messages poured on social media to the family and friend of Dwight Adrian Carlton who is presumed dead following a viral video which showed him battling the raging waters of the Roseau river on the aforementioned date.

According to reports, it is alleged that Carlton drove away with the vehicle of a well-known entertainer in Dominica.

Information further suggests that Carlton was then chased by the owner of the vehicle along with others who were armed with a dangerous weapon and in an attempt to escape the chase, he jumped in the river.

Dominica News Online (DNO) was reliably informed by police officers that despite an extensive search by the Dominica Coast Guard, the body of Carlton, who suffered from mental illness, was not discovered.

A senior officer confirmed to DNO that two men were arrested and are in police custody assisting with the matter.

No charges have been preferred in this matter but officers did not rule out that possibility in the coming days.

DNO will continue to follow this story and bring you more information on this matter as it becomes available.