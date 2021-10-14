Body of man who allegedly jumped in Roseau river not found; two in police custody assisting with investigations

The police say their search for the body of a 21-year-old who allegedly jumped in the Roseau river during the passage of a Trough system on October 10, 2021, has been futile but two individuals are in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Condolence messages poured on social media to the family and friend of Dwight Adrian Carlton who is presumed dead following a viral video which showed him battling the raging waters of the Roseau river on the aforementioned date.
According to reports, it is alleged that Carlton drove away with the vehicle of a well-known entertainer in Dominica.
Information further suggests that Carlton was then chased by the owner of the vehicle along with others who were armed with a dangerous weapon and in an attempt to escape the chase, he jumped in the river.
Dominica News Online (DNO) was reliably informed by police officers that despite an extensive search by the Dominica Coast Guard, the body of Carlton, who suffered from mental illness, was not discovered.
A senior officer confirmed to DNO that two men were arrested and are in police custody assisting with the matter.
No charges have been preferred in this matter but officers did not rule out that possibility in the coming days.
DNO will continue to follow this story and bring you more information on this matter as it becomes available.
If the guy has not committed a crime of offence it is the responsibility of the family to take him to a mental institution.Even if the guy is mentally sick,one can hold and take him to a mental institution without the consent of the closest family member.Not even the police can touch him,unless he is committing an offence.Anybody can chase and arrest anybody if an offence is committed within his view.
Seems like we have snippers and Navy seals in Dominica, similar to those that. got rid of Ben Ladin
An extensive search? What that means? You mean in the mouth of the roseau river? Just there? And allu couldn’t find him?
No body no crime.
Walk through Roseau and let one of those paro steal your purse or your wallet. I hope you will not chase them but stand where it happened and call the police. Imbecile!
I read a whole lot of emotional comments with people calling for justice. Justice for what? Do you know a person has the right to protect his property? I read comments saying ‘why did they not hold him for the police’. Did we see the same video? Was he cooperative? No!! He was in fright and flight mode!! Call the police so they can tell us they have no vehicle to help us now. We have been there!! None of those involved had time to think rationally. Each one acted on the spur of the moment. Please bear in mind that this was during the commission of a crime. If they pushed him into the river, that would be something else. He made a few choices, albeit a not so smart choice to steal, to run and the jump into the river. What are crime are you going to charge the victim with? You do not need to like him but he was a victim. Use this forum to cry for help for mental illness instead of grasping at straws.
Some of the comments made are simply outrageous in nature. To support the actions of the persons who felt it necessary to pursue the car thief to the point of him jumping into the raging river is simply heartless. Folks, this is Dominica and not America. How difficult is it to catch an offender on island?This sort of behavior is totally uncalled for at home. Let the police do their job.
I do hope that the responsible individuals receive the maximum penalty available under the law.
Whoever chased him causing him to jump in the raging river is responsible of his death and should be punished. They should report the incident to the police.
NOTHING will come of this you wait and see. By Friday next week it’s a distant memory. The ‘entertainer’ has friends in high places…… they didn’t ‘staple flags’ in 2019 for nothing…!
third degree murder or manslaughter .. In fear of being killed, he jumped in the river .. Their actions cause the man to jump in the river . if they had just hold him till police come but you cannot be chasing the man with a cutlass and weapons .. Make an example please …
Dominica is just a big joke…I really hope that justice is served for this young man. A popular entertainer? SMH That 21 year old should have been receiving mental treatment.
On behalf of myself and family members and friends and members of the general public……justice NEEDS to be served. See if dominica had a better more structured system in place for mentally disadvantaged people then this would NOT have come about. This young man was hospitalized and medically diagnosed by the state…..the person’s responsible should be charged with involuntary manslaughter BECAUSE THATS WHAT IS IT by definition of the term legally. Dominica need to do better. Not just for the rich but for the groups that ARE MOST VULNERABLE.
Hang them Faulk ahs!! Dcans have become too insensitive and lovers of vanity. God don’t like ugly and will avenge the young man. Mark my word!
I’m not an officer of the law but this makes little sense to me. The guy steals a vehicle and is being chased to try and retrieve the vehicle. He jumps into the raging river and is presumed drowned. Why should the police arrest anyone much less considering changing anyone with a crime? They should be commended for intervening to thwart the commission of a crime of theft. The story must be missing something.
That is exactly my thoughts. There is the hot pursuit legal doctrine which allows a property owner to chase a thief to recover his stolen property. If the young man stole from the owner and was being chased and he jumped into the river, the owner cannot be responsible for the resulting drowning of the thief. Now, there is no dead body prove the guy died, so there should be no arrests made. At most, the police can question them; not anything more. A missing person must be so for a statutory period before he can be pronounced legally dead. Legally, the guy is missing not dead. He could be hiding, not wanting to be caught.
Johnny u are missing some facts
When I see what is happening in my home village of Vieille case, at a time when our PM is from Itassi, our police commissioner and director of agriculture are all from Vieille case, I just feel like crying to see our young men and women to a lesser extent. Sometimes I ask myself if someone sprayed something over our village to make sure we don’t produce anything again. On no day do you see at least 5-10 young men going to work, whether for government, the Private sector or on the farm. Our young boys are hardly completing high school. Our playing field is the best it has been but we don’t see cricket, football or basketball. In fact before Skerrit people use to have goats and cows on the field but now not even that you seeing. What we have now is a lot of paros on the streets.
Man it’s hard to say that about my village but it just hurts. And make no mistake about it, what we see here with our young men is exactly what you will see in almost every village, thanks to Roosevelt…
Agreed! Plus, the police will not do their work there because they will be reported to the Supremo so everyone does whatever they want and gets away with it. Vielle Casse is now a shadow of what it used to be back then. Sad indeed!
What have Vieille Case have done to you? Is It of your hatred to the Pm?
When people express their views on what`s going on in the country or what`s bothering them is hate they hate PM?
ITASSI too, hatred and jealousy is a sin. You can help the young people too not because he is PM and from Vieille Case he has to do everything. Shameless .
You could try to blame the plight of young men from Vieille Case or even Dominica on the PM, if the under-performance of young black men was limited to these areas but it’s not. For some reason, young black men, unlike their predecessors or young black women, are not doing well all over the world. Unless this under performance issue is dealt with now, there may be serious problems in the future.
This is a very sad end for a young man. Mental illness does not mean worthlessness… there are many functional people, contributing meaningfully to society, inspite of mental illnesses. And, he was a son, a brother, a friend. Watching… amazing how this person is only classified as an “entertainer” nowadays.
I know. Entertainer my big toe!! Oh but wait I hear he is enter tains a certain pal rep
Profound condolences to the family of the deceased. This must be a heart-wrenching ordeal for the close relatives.
There are too many mentally challenged citizens and vagrants roaming the streets. We, as a society, should hang our heads in collective shame. We have neglected and abandoned these people who are our brothers, sisters and close family members.
We should roundly condemned the ruling administration for dereliction of duty for allowing so many citizens to deteriorate to the point of comp!ete helplessness. Proper and well resourced institutions are absent. Can’t be right. This is a selfish, uncaring, heartless, incumbent regime who live like Dons and Divas while many locals of unsound minds make their bed on the cold, concrete sidewalks and abandoned buildings.
Have we considered the source? I know mental illness is real but most of our youth likes the fast life and have gotten addicted to Hard Drugs like Crack, Cocaine and other hard substances. We blame all things on mental illness but most of these are people who are addicted and needs a home for them and strong counselling. This does not mean they are all crazy. The drugs have taken over. They need the church and strong leaders to intercepts. SAD
Substance Use is a disorder (international standards) and has to be addressed similar to mental health disorders!
It is an Addict. I know better because i have a family member that is out there on crack. You can’t tell me any different. Stop sugar coating and call it for what it is. We never had all these stuff in Dominica and you could rightly divide a mental health person and one on DRUGS.
What really is your argument? Consistent drug abuse usually leads to bad things and one of them is insanity. Again, addiction to powerful, mind altering drugs causes one to lose his/her mind. That’s inarguably true.
Whether he had mental problems, or he jumped in the river, or even if he was murdered, the truth is it so sad to see how our young men are just vanishing, especially the last 16 years.
It’s so sad to see them fall apart whether it’s through drugs, alcohol or just murdered as if there is no hope for them.
No doubt the last 16 years have been very brutal on our country and hope for a better tomorrow is almost gone as Skerrit and his gang have definitely destroyed the country. When I was growing up I couldn’t wait to turn 21 so I could build a foundation for my future. But such is not the case today as Skerrit has ensured that our jobs are for foreigners, no sports, from elementary our young boys are weed eaters, alcoholics, unmotivated and nothing to call theirs. My God I have never seen a country, a people just fall down like that. To see the fall of Dominica, I challenge you to come to Vielle case, the once proud village and tell me how many young men go to work on any given…
well known entertainer my foot…. criminals/shady characters and the likes continue to get shadowed names when an offence or alleged offence is committed like they are saints,,, sometimes these news are better not reported because they always get some kind of a hero like praise for these guys
I was one who thumbed you up!!!
Man I could not agree more. Some damn criminals are protected because of their class but a criminal is a criminal, whether they are an entertainer, a priest, pastor, president, prime minister or who ever they are. It’s time that we expose these criminals for who they are because if we are not careful we think we paid our money to be entertained by a so-called entertainer we might just be in a building with an alleged criminal with a loaded gun and only God knows what will happen should something goes wrong during the show
He could not have survived the raging waters. It would tire his body in no time. Water is cold with debris flowing with it.
This young man got so scared that he jumped in. They should have just held him for the Police but they took the Law into their hands. Very disturbing.