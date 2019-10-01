Botham Jean’s killer found guilty, Guyger could face life in prison

The Guardian has reported Amber Guyger has been found guilty. Guyger is a white former police officer who shot a black neighbour in his own apartment.

On 6th September last year, Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean in his apartment in Dallas. Guyger has insisted before and during the trial that it was a mistake and that she thought that 26-year-old Jean, a St. Lucian student at the time, was an intruder and shot him in fear for her life.

Following the shooting last year she was fired from the Dallas police force and indicted for murder amidst public outcries for justice.

Read Full Story