Botham Jean’s killer found guilty, Guyger could face life in prison

The Guardian has reported Amber Guyger has been found guilty. Guyger is a white former police officer who shot a black neighbour in his own apartment.
On 6th September last year, Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean in his apartment in Dallas. Guyger has insisted before and during the trial that it was a mistake and that she thought that 26-year-old Jean, a St. Lucian student at the time, was an intruder and shot him in fear for her life.
Following the shooting last year she was fired from the Dallas police force and indicted for murder amidst public outcries for justice.
5 Comments
In fact, she already looks more like a prisoner than police.
I didn’t buy this woman’s defence for one minute. Immediately after she murdered the guy, she kept repeating how she thought he was in her apartment. She was setting up her defence from the very get go. She knew exactly what she did and wanted to stage it as a mistake. The jury saw right through her.
I moved into my current house 16 years ago and soon after I moved in, I once went to my neighbour’s house who lived a few doors from me, thinking it was my home. That house looks almost exactly like mine. Although I walked toward the door, certain small hint quickly made me realize it was not my home and I turned around and went home. If there is a flaming red carpet at the front door that does not belong to you, that should be a huge clue that you were at wrong apartment. Then you take a step back, to verify where you are. That is particularly the case for a cop who is trained to look for visual cues.
Sorry lady, no reasonable person would buy your story.
A bigger justice will come when the Wrongful Death case come to trial. And I hope it happen in the near future.
Today the Dallas jury delivered justice and not for “just us” as has been the case time and time again when the police have been allowed to have trials by judge.
I could not imagine any other reasonable verdict, especially when considering the facts and circumstances of this tragic case.
May YAH bless and keep Mr. Jean’s family and friends who have lost their loved one and will have to deal with the emotional trauma of his murder.
Amen this is the day I was waiting for . Thanks that justice has been served