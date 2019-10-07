Botham Jean’s neighbour and key witness in Guyger trial murdered

Ten days after he testified as a key witness in the murder trial of Botham Jeaan , Joshua Brown who was also Botham Jean’s neighbour, was gunned down outside his apartment complex, according to a CNN report.

Brown lived across the hall from Botham Jean at Dallas’ South Side Flats apartments last year when officer Amber Guyger walked into Jean’s apartment and killed him. Brown testified that he heard Guyger crying into a phone explaining what had happened had been a mistake.

Brown also testified that he had heard the voices of two people who had sounded like they were meeting by “surprise”.

This entire trial and the circumstances surrounding it have been no stranger to controversy and bizarre, unexpected twists. This latest tragic incident has happened on the heels of a controversial hug that Botham Jean’s younger brother, Brandt Jean, had given Amber Guyger after she had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of his brother, Botham.

Brandt Jean gave Guyger a hug after giving his victim impact statement stating that he loved Guyger as a person and wanted the best for her which is to give her life to Christ because it is also what Botham would have wanted. He also said that he did not even want her to go to prison.

In contrast, according to CNN, Lee Merritt, the Jean family attorney, stated that Brown lived in constant fear of gun violence, and that’s why he was emotional on the witness stand during the trial.

Merritt went on to say that Brown’s death “underscores the reality of the black experience in America,”

“Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence, either state-sanctioned or otherwise.”

Authorities have not been able to determine if the shooting of Brown was in any way related to Brown’s testimony at trial.

Read Original CNN Story