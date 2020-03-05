BrBpTV hits the streets to find out what people know about coronavirus

BrBptv (Be real be positive TV) of popular Dominican youtuber Mystelics, brings you vibrant interviews from the streets of Roseau to find out what people actually think and know about the coronavirus (covid-19).
View more of BrBptv’s youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3oq7DdPmtY73YgASMc217g
