BrBpTV VIDEO: 5 vehicle pile up in Portsmouth raises need for speed bumps

A traffic accident which damaged 5 vehicles occurred yesterday afternoon in Picard, Portsmouth.
Mystelics of Bereal BepositiveTV was on the scene to record the aftermath of the incident where concerns were raised by local residents about the need for civil behaviour following such incidents as well as the need for speed bumps to prevent them in the first place.
Full video below:
That’s what am talking about… These are signs of a developing country. Even with the long gone departure of Ross University activities still happening. My government is working…Labour ka twavay.
The speed bumps, road directional signs, and road markings etc is on its way. My Possie people help is on the way.
🤣😂🤣. Speed bumps, road signs and road markings are a sign of economic progress on the part of a government with a “support this government or suck salt” policy.
let’s give “possie I from” a round of applause (their flowers 💐 🌺💐) on this great forward thinking notation..👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤣😂🤣😂
That is one of the most stupid comments a human could ever write!
How the hell can a five car collision be a sign of development, or progress? That to me is more of a sign of madness; a sign of drunkenness, people driving inebriated; or simple in a state of psychological depression!
Have you thought of it as someone attempted suicide, and intended to take others along with them. Man after 40 years residing in the United States; we have seen motor pile up accidents during the winter months; during pouring snow which makes visibility almost impossible, but under normal circumstances accidents are not seen.
I drove from Los Angeles, across the Continental United States, into Canada, many times; the best Freeways, where although illegal can hit speeds over 200 miles per hour, I’ve never ran across such one time driving in any direction: though one come across millions of cars traveling in the same direction; yet accidents are few.
How can an accident indicate progress?
Stop being…
BS Telemaque accidental car pile ups are common in America…regardless of weather,especially on major highways when there are traffic backups, and folks fail to stop because the high speed limits,also when folks run the lights,but what has to be done in Dominica,is to set speed limits,speed humps in certain areas,set street lights,proper posted signs,and the traffic police to work by implementing highway patrols and so forth,i think this is what the person making economic development was trying to bring across,a development means something new,before you guys insult people,try to understand what they trying to say,stop acting like u all know more than other people,this is a dialogue commentary outlet to educate one another for the betterment of new Dominica,let’s do it.
You see you might be one of one of them like Man Dog, who are not intelligent enough to understand what you read.
If you had any form of cognition you would have seen where I commented on Snow, fug and visibility which makes it almost impossible for one to see.
In conditions like that occasionally there may be a few pile-up, but under normal circumstances on a dry and clear day people don’t drive into other people’s motor vehicles.
I think that’s what I conveyed; so shut up!
You mentioned people educating each other; that’s part of it, but what happens when one is not capable of learning because their cognition is warped!
Some of us just cannot learn!
The smart phone can’t do it all you know; if one does not have a formal elementary education, they wont get it on a smart phone!
You sound like a fool. Thats like saying waiting for canefield cliff to fall down on people to only address that situation then means the government is reactive and not proactive. Void of foresight. Only now they saw it good to have bumps. Also this accident may have happened because vehicles are parked on both sides of the road. Both flows of traffic feel they have right of way. Roads need to be built with parking lanes instead of only two lanes and nothing for parking much less for a sidewalk. what we are getting now isnt cutting it.
@Mystelics thanks for bringing these issues to light. I am in total agreement with you and many of the folks you interviewed about taking measures to curb the frequencies of these accidents in these residential areas. Citizens need to hold the Government and the responsible Ministry accountable for providing safe and reliable road conditions. One of the objectives of the Ministry of Public Works and The Digital Economy is “To facilitate an updated road legislation in an effort to effectively manage road use.” A suggestion will be for business owners and residents in the area, supported by law enforcement and rescue services to start and sign a petitions asking that the Government take the necessary precautions to ensure public safety. Drivers also have a responsibility to use the roads responsibly and with more regards to keeping the public safe. We all have a certain responsibility to each other. Finally, we must hold our elected officials accountable. Demand more representation…
Sir In some countries defense driving classes are offered. One of the main lesson is….”A GOOD DRIVER IS A SAFE DRIVER”…..
This business of blaming the government, the police, the vehicles; this business of blaming everyone except the drivers is the biggest lie of all. The drivers have to take full responsibility.
Legal measures must be put in place to ensure that safety is instituted and implemented. That victims are compensated and culprits are punished with fines and imprisonments.
This pileup is the last straw.
Everybody is privy to defense driving; okay; at lease in the United States!
Defense driving is simply: the practice of using driving strategies that minimize risk and help avoid accidents, as by predicting hazards on the road often used attributively to get an insurance discount by taking a defensive driving course.
That’s not mandatory.
Nevertheless, in the DMV driver handbook, to obtain a drivers license for the first time one must obtain that book and study the ways of driving, under all sorts of condition, and driving signs.
One must know the techniques to drive in snow, on wet pavements, over black ice, and fug; it is all in the driver handbook, which one must read and retain the presentation, in order to take the written driving test.
A dunce, can’t read person who never been to school cannot be a motor vehicle drive in the united states, unless they do something illegal to get licensed.
And that is jail work to them and those involve in such crime.
So Righteous when will we stop blaming someone, take responsibility for our actions. the chauffeur should she or he drive safely & not be selfish by showing off driving fast? I know that we all must drive safely for ourselves & everyone even dogs, cows & cats. So I do not like to hear most of you say that the Government is responsible. Whining whiny are most of you. If the road bad is the government. When it is good & people speeding with no regard for others is the government responsible. Come on get objective & positive. Look at all angles of the issue at hand. Do not be like a sol. Looking at one way. Stop hating the Government so much that everything is them. Covid-19 is a worldwide issue. Even then u all want borders open & some 2 come home. When borders close the same u complain is the Government (Actually the PM). Whatever he does, you criticize. Can you run a country better then offer your voluntary services first & the populace will see your
worth, not your idle talk.
As with everything in Dominica, there is great room for improvement. The enforcement of the traffic laws is a prime example. There must be an effort to improve. Sometimes people have to be protected from themselves.
There is too much reckless driving on the streets especially in some built-up areas. A greater police presence in areas where motorists tend to speed is needed.
I will repeat this to the chagrin of some. When the government is lawless, the citizens become lawless.
The Skerrit-led regime not only violates the laws of the land but every law of decency.
Ibo 1st & 2nd paragraph I thumbs you up. But can u not make a comment without talking about the “Skerrit-led regime”. Everything u must mention the PM. A question for you? Do you dream of him a lot? Do you mistakenly call his name? You seem to be obsessed with the PM? Every comment wee! It is not healthy to hate or even be obsessed with anyone for that matter. You will only get sick and be stressed. Whenever someone you dislike passes or even speak and your adrenaline rises, it is yourself you are hurting. I knew a man who would speak spitefully of the PM, even stating he hated him, and even how he would die. The rest is history.
Take a hold of yourself. Make constructive comments. Suggestions etc., You seem to be learned so take care of yourself. Emancipate yourself from political strife. Let Jehovah be the judge and let us love one another. Now to your “chagrin” do not label me with any party. I am just offering some advice. No mepuis please!
So what next speed bumps under canefield cliff ?? Stop with that nonsense !! Accidents will always happen and we all know how we hate these stupid speed bumps that’s been placed in stupid places.
Bob, speed bumps, road signs, speed limits and traffic police cannot cause or stop accidents. Unsafe drivers will cause accidents.
Irresponsible drivers must cause accidents.
Safe driving will prevent accidents
Responsible drivers will prevent accidents.
Those who are shouting bumps everywhere have bumps for brains.
Yes Joseph John on track. You are right! Salut! The blame game must stop and we all drive safely.
New motto – each driver say I want to be a safe driver and drive for others.
Thanks …..Truth be told for you motto. When I talk to my family about driving I tell them that one drives for those driving on your both sides and those in front of you and behind you, and that you are always driving to protect yourself and all pedestrians. .
Well just place speed bumps over the entire road ways in Dominica. The accidents will continue as long as Dominica drivers continue to get more selfish, arrogant, careless and just plain stupid at times on our roads. The caliber of some of our drivers on that road self just plain scary.
So we need to take them out because they are driving with their eyes closed.
you don’t need no speedbumps people need to learn how to drive and not ride people bottom, most of the time you seeing people right under people bottom like they is boom boom fly, keep your distance!
the speed bump argument has been put forth a number of times and has been implemented in a number of areas. so my question is…at what point do we make the drivers responsible for their actions? a whole ton of speed bumps slowing down the majority at tax payers expense as opposed to teaching the minority a lesson at their expense. revoking of their license so they can’t drive for a reasonable period of time depending on the accident, making them pay for damages to state property like light poles would set an example for others to relax themselves on the road. Look up Trinidad for reference. more speed bumps are another case of the Peter paying for Paul mentality..just a thought.
Right on track “Slow it Down”. I wanna shake your big toe. The truth be told. “Peter paying for Paul mentality”. I like that. Another one for me is “playing the blame game”. When will we all grow up and be responsible for our wrong action and mistakes?