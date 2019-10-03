Rize and Whine to feature brand new attraction

*Editors Note* The event previously referred to as “Breakfast Fete” in our article is actually called “Rize and Whine Premium Breakfast Party” or just “Rize and Whine”.

A new attraction has been added to this year’s Breakfast Party. The event, which is in its second year is dubbed “Rize and Whine Premium Breakfast Party” and it is expected to include a glitter bar by one of the top glitter and face painting artists from Barbados.

Representative of Infinite 767, Damien Sorhaindo-one of the organizers-said the new inclusion caters “for those ladies who want to add a touch of sparkle and glamour to their Rize and Whine experience”.

He said the glitter bar which has become very popular in parties across the region will be available between the hours of 4am and 7am free of charge.

This year’s party will be held on October 20th from 3am to 11am as part of the fringe events leading up to the World Creole Music Festival.

“Those who attended last year can tell you it’s not just another fete but rather it’s a premium breakfast inclusive experience with a stellar entertainment lineup, breathtaking decor, tantalizing food, premium drinks and unlimited vibes and this year will be no different,” Sorhaindo stated.

Skinny Fabulous from St. Vincent will be main act, alongside a diverse blend of regional and international entertainers.

The venue has also been changed to the Zaman Park in Belfast which will be transformed into the ‘fete city’ from October 20th.

Sorhaindo said the decision was in keeping with public concerns regarding possible traffic congestion in Mahaut. “So, we have designated our official secured parking for Rize and Whine to the large flat piece of land that was back filled after the hurricane just before the Belfast Bridge.”

The event is ticket only, this means there will be no sales at the door. Tickets are available at Depex Colour Lab, Garraway Enterprises, Bullseye Pharmacy and online at www.caribtix.com/rizeandwhine

A one-dollar shuttle ride will also be available at the parking area to accommodate patrons to the event.