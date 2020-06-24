BREAKING NEWS: Antigua reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

268 Today News - Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at 1:00 PM
Two days after declaring the country COVID-19 free, health officials in Antigua and Barbuda are reporting 39 new cases of the deadly coronavirus.

According to reports from St Johns, among the new imported cases are returning nationals who were recently repatriated from the Dominican Republic.

The 39 individuals were reportedly placed in quarantine since their arrival in Antigua.

The new cases take the total of confirmed cases for the country to 65.

 

5 Comments

  1. Man bite dogs
    June 24, 2020

    That is ridiculous such a small island what is Antigua doing wrong, and Dominica is doing right so far, I just asking right! I don’t want any blue dogs bitting my head off.

    • Eagle-Eyed
      June 24, 2020

      @Man bite dogs, if you read the article carefully you will see that the 39 new cases are Antiguan citizens repatriated from the Dominican Republic.

      ADMIN: The article says “…among the new reported cases are returning nationals…from the Dominican Republic”.

    • ce
      June 24, 2020

      Dogs cant you make a statement without injecting politics into it? I’m surprised your not blaming LL for the new cases in Antigua?

  2. Ibo France
    June 24, 2020

    This is sad and scary. One good bit of news is that the 39 new cases were imported and all 39 people are quarantined.

    We must not let down our guard. Covid 19 cases are constantly rising. It’s a long way from being over.

    When your neighbor’s house is on fire wet yours. Let’s continue to observe and adhere to all the protocols to try to avoid a resurgence of this most deadly virus.

    Specific measures should be put in place before we accept the return of overseas nationals as they put the country at great risk. They should have documented proof that they were tested just before they return and have been given the all clear.

  3. Alvin Jarvis
    June 24, 2020

    not the kind of news we would want to hear at this time but i am happy that the detection systems appear to be working.

