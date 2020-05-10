BREAKING NEWS: Blaze in Newtown

Early reports reaching DNO is that a house was set ablaze from a bush fire in Newtown in the vicinity of the Savannah.
Information reveals that the Newtown Community Centre (formerly, the old Newtown School) has lost part of its roof to the fire.
Several other buildings are being threatened by the blaze.
DNO is attempting to get more details.
Video below courtesy Roy Sanford
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.