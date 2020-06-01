BREAKING NEWS: Dominica has two new cases of COVID-19

Dominica News Online - Monday, June 1st, 2020 at 5:18 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Dominica is reporting two new cases of Covid-19.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit via a live address to the nation this afternoon. The two positive cases stem from 37 returning cruise ship employees that were tested, 35 of the cases tested negative for the virus while only 2 tested positive.

The two positive cases will remain under mandatory observation for another two weeks.

Full address by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit below:

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.