BREAKING NEWS: Dominica has two new cases of COVID-19

Dominica is reporting two new cases of Covid-19.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit via a live address to the nation this afternoon. The two positive cases stem from 37 returning cruise ship employees that were tested, 35 of the cases tested negative for the virus while only 2 tested positive.

The two positive cases will remain under mandatory observation for another two weeks.

Full address by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit below: