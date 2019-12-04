BREAKING NEWS: Dominica State College cancels classes due to protests

Stockfarm road has been blocked due to ongoing protests action around the island, classes have been cancelled as of 10am.
Students are unable to get to or leave the college due to the burning debris in the road without getting near to the flaming debris or traversing the nearby bushes.
DNO will continue to monitor these developments.
28 Comments
BRAIN DAMAGE,I can bet after the election LINTON,MUST be arrested,and his party can never WIN election.Just remember what LABOURITES did in 1979.
Reports should be done accurately. The college could not have classes due unrest in the northern parts of the country.
Lord Jesus as i watched what is unfolding in this beautiful island of Dominica; I asked that lives would not be lost and you remedy the situation in Jesus name.
Sorry, but WHERE are the protestors..or are you just afraid to say it like it is?
SINGING FOR FOR SUPPER or, SOME POSITION IF THE ”PROTESTORS’ WIN THE ELECTIONS?
I am not DLP NOR UWP, but it is just so very sad that classes where I attended many years ago had to be cancelled because uneducated individuals could not allow these college kids to learn so that they could potentially be leading this country one day. No one lives forever.
Polo, because the police haven’t arrested Skerfit.
Please don’t cry now. I could hear you all giggling when injustice was rampant. Giggling when idiots were promoted over intelligent people. Giggling when the courts favored one side continually, among all the other things citizens suffered. So don’t cry now hypocrites.
If they find out that it is the students that getting free tuition doing that, they should name and shame and boot them out of this institution. These people are following the examples Lennox set. He didn’t complete secondary school yet he is in a position where he is the leader of the opposition party trying to get into power and potentially making him Prime minister. The message deduced from his example and enacted by his misguided followers is that education is not important as long as you can make your way to the top job in the land by alternative means. The message to these misguided followers of Lennox Linton is; you can go and trash the state college because education is not important, yet, in his party there are lawyers, doctors, economists etc. who have attained university degrees to enable them to attain their highest potential in order to fill the best paying jobs. Do you see the double standards there?
Eagle eyed it is not the students doing that. There is one disgruntled guy from the area who is in all fracas (no name no warrant) check the video and u will see him. But he wasted his time since he would be very far. Video making guy making all accusations. hating, envious and jealous. No one is to mblame for his demise. He got too far. He should lean from his mistakes. One thing the people up there do not encourage violence. Just like Salisbury guys unblocked the road. Mister if you reading this now, you better go relocate Marigot.
Eagle eyed you are distinctly myopic in your views.
Everyone can see that the UWP is a party of saboteurs. All the want to do is cause chaos and destruction under the guise of electoral reform. They are a bunch of wicked people who want all to suffer so that they can have their moment of fun.
The chaos is caused and orchestrated by Skerrit corrupt and hyenas regime.
He thinks Dominica is his fatherless estate.
He has no heart because he was not natured.
Father disappeared and mother dumped him on aunties.
Very well stated Marina!
Merina Mckenzie please stop blame game. Stop your foolish utterances. You not in Dominica. Come down to investigate, this man is not heartless.Now u attacking this man & his family. How low can u get. Good for u that your father never disappeared. Thank
God for that. PM does not think is his estate. He has improved the lives of many. He has put in place the YES We Care program because he has a heart. Person like u all especially when all you go away & forget is Charlotte Ville u raise in bout chambre, come back hoping 2 c person in the same position. But Alas awa pas al’heure sa la. Stop all u arrogance. I am educated 2. Even those some persons left back, PM takes care of them even if their children overseas. Get off yr high horses. Those of us who remain here have made strides. We worked built 2 that when u come down, u frightened because u all think is only u all can build house etc. I remained DA & is hard work that pays off. Stop mepuis 2 PM. godly man he is God is with…
Sometimes I wonder if you guys are Dominicans. This is not our politics in the nature islands.
We on the other hand are happy for those who went away, got university education etc & made something out of themselves. But the truth is most of u think that this is it. U is it & the world circles around u only. U up there forgetting where u came from, looking down on others who are at the place where u were years back. The Bible says that God takes the foolish things of the world to confound the wise. God’s foolishness is wiser than any University degree, graduate doctorate etc. U should apologise 4 attacking the man’s family. Good u were not dumped. Praise God 4 that 2. He rose & made it & the kind of hatred u people spew at the PM, I have come to the conclusion that u all are jealous of that lil boy who is PM & the Caribbean & International people are proud of. Never u forget where u came from. He never did that is why he is a helping PM who is committed to improve the lives of others whilst your type only wants to enrich yourselves, living the down trodden down.
Jade, we are all suffering… 90% goes to Skerrit and 2% for the people..
Check Al Jezeera..
let skerrit win and it will be all of us paying for his bu** sh**
CONCERNED CITIZZEN Go win yourself nah! What bu**sh** u talking about? I looked around & all I could find is houses being built, free buses for children 2 school, I saw crying mothers saying they would never have gotten a house. What hope. A lot of contruction works happenning. Many students attending Dominica State College. Classes even free 2. Many elderly people being taken care of & they even praising & praying 4 the PM 2. I know in 2018, Civil Servants got a double salary beside the 1 4 the month even after hurricane. PM agreed they need to get a better salary. I see road networks fixed after the devastation. I see the Riverside promenade so beautiful I see progress. I also see some person bent on destroying what was buildt. some do not want 2 work. Just complaining. I see so many wonderful things happening. Where are you? I looked around & could not find Skerrit bu**sh** any where but I did find UWP bu**sh** . Fires, Tyres to get people sick etc. Choose win/lose.
To the editors at DNO keep calling this lawlessness, this senseless acts of destruction “protest” keep calling a spade fork.
Never see a more bias news website.
They call it protest, DLP supporters calling them biased. If they call it lawlessness, UWP supporters will call them biased too. So the way I see it they can describe it how they see fit🤷🏾♀️
Agree, this is not protest, this is destruction of the country infustructure.
Don’t worry after election sombody must pay for them BS
Why can’t the police arest these idiots?
Because Bozo and his thugs took the bate….line, hook and sinker.
