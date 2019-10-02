BREAKING NEWS: ECSC upholds Attorney General’s appeal in Salisbury riot case

The court of appeal upheld appeal of AG in Salisbury Riot case. In a unanimous decision the court of appeal ruled that high court judge Bernie Stephenson did not address the constitutional matters raised by both sides.
In the ruling it was determined that the decision of the high court judge cannot be sustained and the matter has been remitted back to the high court before a different judge. Both parties to bear own cost.
More on this story later.
