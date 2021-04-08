BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation order given for St. Vincent in area around La Soufrière Volcano

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has issued an evacuation order for people residing in areas around in the red zone around the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gonzalves gave the order Thursday afternoon in a live statement on his Facebook page.

The prime minister made his decision on advice given to him by the director of The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

Gonsalves stated that the order will be officially published tomorrow but takes effect immediately.

All persons are barred from access to the area with the exception of those officially involved in the evacuation effort.

He urged everyone not to panic, to be disciplined and orderly in response to the evacuation order.

St. Vincent is now on red alert meaning that an explosive eruption is imminent.

The authorities say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Link to Facebook video of Gonsalves issuing the order:

https://www.facebook.com/OPMSVG/videos/1140340153080685