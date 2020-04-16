BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucian involved in stabbing incident reportedly caught

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 8:32 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Information reaching DNO is that the St. Lucian national, Casy Joseph age 29, sought in the multiple stabbing of 23-year-old Tricia Valentine and her 17-year-old sister, Jolisa Dublin in Grandfond has been apprehended near Castlebruce junction.

According to the police, Joseph allegedly stabbed Valentine with whom he was in a relationship and Dublin(her sister) when she intervened in the domestic incident.

Joseph then fled the scene.

After the incident the two sisters were taken to the Laplaine health centre for medical care and were later admitted to hospital.

They were last reported to be in stable condition.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.