BREAKING NEWS: State of Emergency declared in Dominica

A state of emergency has been declared in Dominica.
A curfew is now in effect from 6pm to 6am on weekdays with a total lockdown on weekends until the 20th of April, 2020.
The Attorney General, Levi Peter, has just made the announcement on state-owned radio station DBS.
The full text of the order is posted below.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.