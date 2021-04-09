BREAKING: Rapper DMX dies at age 50

Rapper DMX has died after being on life support for over a week, according to information issued by family members and White Plains Hospital. DMX is perhaps best known for his raspy vocals on songs such as “Ruffy Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party up (Up in here)”.
The rap artist and producer was said to have died with family at his side.
DMX’s given name was Earl Simmons.
2 Comments
We just lost a legend, Black Culture will forever be grateful to you for your contribution.
RIP DMX
Dark Man X – RIP. The ride was awesome while it lasted. Jah guide.