BREAKING: Rapper DMX dies at age 50

Connecticut News - Friday, April 9th, 2021 at 12:44 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
DMX photo courtesy Facebook

Rapper DMX has died after being on life support for over a week, according to information issued by family members and White Plains Hospital. DMX is perhaps best known for his raspy vocals on songs such as “Ruffy Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party up (Up in here)”.

The rap artist and producer  was said to have died with family at his side.

DMX’s given name was Earl Simmons.

Read More

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Waiting For Airport
    April 10, 2021

    We just lost a legend, Black Culture will forever be grateful to you for your contribution.

    RIP DMX

  2. click here
    April 9, 2021

    Dark Man X – RIP. The ride was awesome while it lasted. Jah guide.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available