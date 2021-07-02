BREAKING: Tropical storm warning in effect, business day suspended in Dominica according to PM

In a broadcast via Facebook and radio Prime Minister Skerrit has advised that Dominica is now under a tropical storm warning and advised that the business day be immediately suspended, all individuals are asked to stay at home.

Tropical Storm Elsa has been upgraded to a category 1 Hurricane, however, Dominica is only expected to experience Tropical Storm conditions hence the Tropical Storm Warning.

The Prime Minister urged Dominicans to continue to listen for updates from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM).

DNO will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.

Full Video of the Prime Minister’s address is below: