BREAKING: Tropical storm warning in effect, business day suspended in Dominica according to PM

In a broadcast via Facebook and radio Prime Minister Skerrit has advised that Dominica is now under a tropical storm warning and advised that the business day be immediately suspended, all individuals are asked to stay at home.
Tropical Storm Elsa has been upgraded to a category 1 Hurricane, however, Dominica is only expected to experience Tropical Storm conditions hence the Tropical Storm Warning.
The Prime Minister urged Dominicans to continue to listen for updates from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM).
DNO will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.
Full Video of the Prime Minister’s address is below:
6 Comments
Ibo France, you would not have written this bull sh… if you had taken the time to listen to the 5PM weather report. FYI, tropical storm Elsa at that time posed no threat to Dominica (go back and listen to the report) so how in the hell you wanted the PM to shut down the country. Thank God Dominica doesn’t have idiotic leaders like you because you would shut down the island for the entire hurricane season thereby disrupting the reopening of the country and inconveniencing its citizenry.
So what you are saying is that Skerrit (Dominica) was right to await when the storm arrives in order to take cover? If so you are so wrong and it is no vision Skerrities like you that make Dominica such a sad story.
It’s better to err on the side of safety than to be sorry later. I’m unconvinced and unmoved by your emotion outburst and name calling. It adds nothing to the debate.
What you fail to accept is that the current ‘leader’ of the country is supremely unfit, infantile and too intellectually inept to run the country successfully, especially in these precarious times. It’s quite evident that you are too emotionally invested in this man to even acknowledge his inability to adequately deliver for Dominicans.
My advice to you is simply this. Sober up! Refrain from consuming too much of that intoxicating red brew.
There is chaos on the roads as everyone is in a rush to get to the safety of their homes from work in particular. The lives of commuters are at this time in danger.
This chaotic and dangerous situation could have been avoided if the announcement of the suspension of work was made last night instead of this morning by the PM.
This is yet another piece of incontrovertible evidence that Mr. Skerrit has no vision, foresight nor the mental acumen to even lead a flock of sheep. Where there is no vision from the top the people’s lives are put in jeopardy.
Do the lives of Dominicans a priority for the ornament double doctor? Apparent not from the look of things.
Dominicans do all in your power to save life, limbs and property. My heart bleeds for those still with tarpaulin roofs.
Foresight and Vision this man lacks in spades. But he makes up for it in the lying and cheating department. What a sad individual…
We Dominicans are way too Dramatic and entitled. The Bajans and the Vincies are the ones bearing the brunt of this.
The reality is we have been under a watch from since Wednesday. It’s the responsibility of every individual and household to prepare for any eventuality once these watches are issued. We more than any country should be well drilled for these storms.
Stop politicizing everything. Give it a break already.