Bruno reveals names of APP’s founders whose identity he resigned ‘to protect’

Within hours of officially resigning from the Alternative People’s Party (APP) in what he said was an attempt to protect the identity of some of the party’s founders, APP co-founder and former political strategist, Alex Bruno, has revealed the identity of the other six original members.
Bruno had expressed “sadness” at having to tender his resignation dated October 13, 2021, to the APP but said it had to be done in the best interest of the party, its founders and members who should not be exposed to such public scrutiny “at this crucial period of our party’s development.”
“Please protect the identity of those Founders, sponsors and others who prefer to remain anonymous at this time. The hint that you intend to declassify this information [hastened] my resignation. Let me be a [martyr] for the founders,” Bruno’s resignation letter stated.
However, while conducting a zoom call which was carried live on Facebook the same day of his official resignation , Bruno shared a screen titled ‘APP-first party conference on Jan 12 2020.’ A part of that document read “FOUNDRES [Founders] who attended the first conference” with seven names highlighted.
That list of names included Tahira Blanchard, the party’s current political leader, attorney at law Indira St. Jean, who, a few years back, was sworn in as the United Workers Party (UWP) nominee on the Integrity in Public Office (IPO) Commission, as well Luchiano Dupuis who represents the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) as an executive member of the Caribbean Young Democrat Union (CYDU) .
The other names are current APP executive member Kendra Stephens, former UWP youth arm President Marlon Giraudel, cadence-lypso legend, Gordon Henderson and Bruno himself.
Responding to comments on social media, Bruno confirmed that information to be true, stating “these honorable people all offered their honest expertise in formulating the platform for a new political conversation.”
“NEVER, was it the intention to hurt, destroy, go after, or kill any party. The APP that I was part of, would NOT accept FAVORS from anyone or team, nor group which can be seen as enemies of the people’s progress. The Founders should feel proud! I am sorry again, but there can be a much brighter tomorrow. Let’s pick up from here and move on,” he added.
While other founding members have not spoken out publicly on the matter, Gordon Henderson has also taken to Facebook, confirming that he has had some type of relationship with the party.
“Yes, my name figures on this list and I am proud to have witnessed the creation of a political party comprising the youth and women,” he said but contends, “…I was never a member of this or any other party but I have been asked to support the DLP and UWP as well and have gladly done so.”
Henderson goes on to confirm that he knows “something” about the founding of the party and has nothing to hide as he is proud of his involvement.
“Alex Pawol Bruno is a friend of many years and has recently become a qualified political scientist. He invited me to attend a meeting with a group of young people who were meant to start a new political organisation with a view of being less tribal and hateful in our politics.
I welcomed the idea and pledged to assist in any way that I could, not against DLP or UWP both of which I have also helped but with the hope that women and youth would be more visible in our political landscape,” the music legend claims.
He further points out that he has only attended no more than three meetings via Zoom and has only witnessed their growth on social media like the rest of the public.
“I was nowhere around during these times,” he maintained. “I was proud of their progress and accomplishments based on what I saw on FB.”
Henderson, however, goes on to state that a few days ago he was contacted by Bruno to join a meeting to discuss internal issues within the party which he did, but they were unable to resolve the problem which has now found its way into the public.
“That’s the extent of my involvement. I have never been a member of any political party with good reason. Now, since it’s a political issue, DO NOT VOTE FOR ME. I do not need a job! I am a free citizen who mingles with whoever I wish. I can also give an account of my involvement with the other parties if you wish,” he said.
Within the past few days, the less than two-years-old political party received much public attention when it announced in a press release that Bruno had resigned via a WhatsApp message but Bruno vehemently denied that claim. A few hours later, he submitted what he said was his official resignation letter which was shared with the media.
APP officials told DNO at the time that based on a series of actions taken by Bruno within the past few weeks which they chose to keep confidential, they determined that a parting of the ways was the best option to protect the party’s integrity.
Commenting on social media on the rift between him and some APP executive members, Bruno stated, “Let’s not give up on Dominica and our people, but I cannot be a party to selfishness, pettiness, arrogance and sell-out or greed. I cannot be purchased nor will I ever be COMPROMISED. You accept [a] favor from a politician, and they own you forever.”
“I, Alex Bruno,” he continued, “can beat my chest and say that I have never, ever accepted favors from any politician, be it in a professional or casual capacity; emergency or otherwise. I did no wrong; none that I know of, and I leave the stage in honor. My hands are clean, and so too are the hands of our honorable Founders: some of them.”
33 Comments
The food has not even started to boil; but it is burning. Or is it already burnt!
Honestly this is no news…from d time i see those people there….they were not ready to take on goliath….but goliath needs a solid opposition….and another one alex and his bogus pole….keep dancing around it alex….all of all u want to manage Dominica from overseas…good luck…Dominica is not a tv cannot be run buy remote control… next time all you think about politics think two and three times ok…u all making Dominica look dumb stupid and foolish….
Bwa Banday seem to forget what happened in CCM.When BLESSINGS talked about lack of accountability at CCM,LOFTUS Durand hired a lawyer and put a DON KEY bridle in BLESSINGS mouth.Later it is alleged $60,000 was unaccounted for.At the time the time BLESSINGS was PRO of CCM,he was fired and exiled and was replaced by LOFTUS Durand,UWP is dead,APP is dead.Athie Martin is a rolling stone,a useless waste of time.
Oh what a tangled web we weave. There is nothing clear in or about this story.
Alex Bruno said. “My hands are clean, and so too are the hands of our honorable Founders: some of them.”
It is the “some of them” part that causes one to wonder. Now the youngsters seeking to enter into the area of politics and public service have something to learn from.
The ones who were involved here especially have an early lesson. Do your homework, do your research, examine others before you decide to associate yourselves with them. Do not just accept others on face value.
But do not give up, there are many disappointments on the road to success. Keep your spirits up, always give it your best.
Mr.Eagle,I have said before,IBO FRANCE is posting form a mental institution,if not he is always drunk,or,always high on WEED.Only a man with sawdust in his head would post such unsubstantiated BS,another PETER.
PETER,DLP don’t need your support,your place is in the yard.DLP is winning over and over again,and,will win over and over again,reason being they don’t have the support of FOOLS.IBO,Annette told she had an AUDIO of Skerrit promising her 120,000US,and she would release it before the 2019 election.Did you IBO or any other person hear the AUDIO?
Did i read % saying who so ever diggeth a pit shall fall in it.
well so long you and others digging , allu also will fall in it. You all are just simply haters. Now allu have problem problem with Dno.
Shame on you haters.
@Eugene Francis
Use your words properly..You did not hear, you READ!!! Yes that was written by %, and yes, i have seen myriad pits being dug already BY those who are stealing, lying and cheating, those who are VOWAS, tormented and deceitful, those who are false gods, gloaters and maniacs, and with the passage of time those greedy rascals will be buried in their own pits. They too shall be hoisted by their own petard!!!
Sing Mr. Pawol sing! Only a clear conscience will set you free my bro-thaaa!
We await the goodies that these crooks led by a clueless Cabal Agent in disguise expected in return for playing on the emotions of least suspecting Dcans. That’s why I have always said the only group serious enough to free us is Moon-Ser-Wu-Yea (spelling??) because no way in hell can the confused Supremo or Charlo fool them a second time. Not even CCM under this new executive is willing to do what it takes. All they do is keep repeating the same things
If only CCM, UWP and Moon-Ser-Wu-Yea (spelling??) could devise a “real” selfless plan an go for it collectively Dca would be freed within a month of serious, consistent action. And yes, its as easy as 1,2,3 as long as everyone know their role and choose someone to speak on their collective behalf. APP should NOT have any role in this movement because they should be viewed as crooks, untrustworthy, selfish, greedy and immature wannabe politicians.
Both APP and Alex are clowns.
There was no need to say Alex had resigned as there was no official letter. If you guys had a heated discussion on Whatsapp and things were said, that doesn’t count as a resignation. Allu have allu self in pappyshow because of that. ALLU to fast, this party obviously is filled with people with no political or emotional intelligence.
Alex himself, if I was the college you working at I would fire you. You are not a role model for anyone. A total duffus.if you had waited 3 days to give a response, compose yourself then you wouldn’t have yourself like a clown. Just like that you destroyed your reputation.
Who Alex is trying to fool ? How is he protecting the other members when he post their name and pictures on the media . I really thought Alex was a smart guy but now I see how dumb he is. I really think that Gordon should distance himself from this guy. And the party that’s in a rush. I think it would be in the best if they go ahead and dissolve this party they are not ready yet
This is to much distraction for Dominica. While we have the guy who occupies the PM’s office allegedly making deals and getting awards in Islamabad with allegedly former and current Al queda and Taliban sympathizers in the name of Dominica. And we have Dominicans tearing up each other publicly. ‘Bondie’ something has to give so that we can take our country back and put it on the right track.
As far as I know, APP is now a mirage and in the rear view mirror. All reporting on this joke should stop. That is utter madness. Our country is dying and you have jokers and imposters running around dominating news and headlines. Sad- sad and what a shame.
What kind of strategist dat nuh? Within 36 hours you saying you resigning to protect the names and you releasing them. Who will be able to trust you now nuh? Look pappy show.
The corrupt dictator infiltrated the App by offering enticing favours and 24/7 access to him by preying on a weakling.
I’m pretty sure all of us are cognizant of Mr. Skerritt’s overture to Mrs Anette Sanford of $120 000 to her personally and a high profile job in the civil service for her husband. I have nothing but enormous respect and admiration for this incorruptible lady. I wish I could say the same of Tahira Blanchard.
An organisation that is formed in complete darkness withers away in glaring light. Let’s move on to more pertinent issues now. Enough with this melancholy story.
@Ibo France, can you point out where in the article Skerrit was mentioned? I’m sure you are living on a different planet to the rest of us. It just goes to show how much you wish to be in Skerrit’s shoes. Pure jealousy. Have you ever thought of how you can contribute something towards the development of Dominica rather than spending all your time spewing all your bile on DNO?
@Eagle-Eyed
To say that any Dominican is JEALOUS of liar Skerrit is saying that your own character is smeared, tainted, polluted and corrupt. What are the character traits of someone who should be envied?God fearing, honesty, transparency, accountability, one who does lie, steal and cheat as a hobby, one who does not glost at suffering people, one who is not VOWAS, while others are suffering, etc, etc.One who does not lead by decit,and deception, etc, etc,….So stop spewing your red politican slime and filth on here. Hope that our young people dont read this gibberish,,, less Dominica will be doomed.
YOU ARE SO SHAMELESS!!
one who does not gloat at suffering people……
This is becoming more ridiculous by the day as every time Alex speaks he is spewing more and more filth. From the beginning, the secrecy about this political party always bothered me as I am sure it did many others. This man should be isolated as he has disrespected our people with all of these lies and deception. It is high time we deal with this guy as he needs to be dealt with.
LOOK RORO. Alex story with what Gordon said don’t match. I’m wandering who is speaking the truth.
There are three main political parties on the island; Dominica Labour Party -DLP👞 Dominica Freedom Party DFP👉 Dominica United Workers Party UWP🔪. I have experience all three. There have been other political parties. They have not stood the test of time. I do not see the Dominica Alternative People’s Party APP🌄being able to withstand the test of time. Unfortunately the founders may have been good intentioned but
but wait ahwile huh, so um why did he resign to protect their identity and then reveals it ummm
Divide and conquer… uncle is a master strategist. He found the weakest link on the team, put some resources at her disposal and in doing so crumbled the whole empire, neutralising any potential threat he might have faced next election. Like it or not, Skerrit is a genius.
As of today I have ended my relationship with DNO with regard to submitting comments on certain issues. Many readers are aware of my identity merely by the language I express in those comments. I will continue to express my dissatisfaction with King Liar (Skerrit ) leadership, and I will continue MY support of the UWP in its quest to govern Dominica. Above all I am unique and free to decide both. I believe DNO is biased in news and comments coverage, I believe Charles Savarin must STOP being fed, sheltered and clothed by the very hard labors of Dominicans and that it is time for him to give back. I believe King Liar (Skerrit) should turn over the controls to another preferably Lennox Linton. I believe term limit of 8 yrs. must be enacted into law. I believe there are very rich and intelligent Dominicans who can unite and make Dominica a real paradise. Political opinions must not be political enemies. Finally Dominica is Bombarded, I repeat Bombarded with evil and very Wicked beings.
Stay in Florida blowing air, waiting for Lennox to will Pm until cock grow teeth.
I see mouth open story jumped out! Hmmmmmmm! Boy you see all them people like Marley the opportunist who thought he could manipulate Lennox and when he was put in his place he turn pilate. He and the famous Z in the big apple are no different. Pompus, arrogant self centered Jud-as.es who want to stay in Babylon and belch bubbles they expect us to believe and in turn crown them kings.
I have to see all those who pretend to care for Dcans by vilifying the UWP while quietly and methodically supporting the supremo by playing on peoples mind. Fire burn ya all! Sorry Gordon but you are no different. A crook will always be a damn crook. Jah will deal with you all…..good riddance! Long live Lennox and the UWP!
Hmmm…look story papa..just here eating cornflakes,,
This APP story is sucking up all the oxygen in Dominica. This political party was never a serious player in local politics. It was destined to fail because it was conceived in secrecy and built on lies.
While the obsession with this overblown story, the plight of many thousands of resident Dominicans is desperately precarious.
In very recent times Jamaica, Grenada and The Bahamas are giving their people a financial boost ( stimulus packages). Mr. Skerrit does not think it is fitting to do likewise for starving Dominicans.
My humble solution for Covid-19 relief is this. Use the over four billion dollars of CBI funds in overseas escrow accounts, combined with the many millions from friendly donor countries and institutions to assist the most vulnerable among us. The small business sector should be propped up also.
DNO,become an advocate for the the dispossessed. It’s time you and the rest of the regular media do better for the people. All endeavouring, all achieving.
Boy look rowrow. Thanks for the bomb which exploded out of nowhere we see novices pretending to care about Dominca but who care more about feathering their nests in some unholy alliance with the snake, Labor party. I never put much credence in the few news articles of APP handing out goodies to some people in need as this isn’t a political philosophy. Now I always concluded that this was a mirage working with Skerritt to help ensure that Labor remains in power by splitting the opposition votes. What was or is the vision of that wolf APP for the country? Blanchard let the cat out of the bag when she declared to be accepting favors from Skerritt. How can the APP be so deceptive? I fail to believe that Alex didn’t know of the cosiness with Skerritt. Now the cat is out the bag watch the APP self destruct and that is a blessing for Dominca. Coziness with the government you are trying to defeat is antithetical to honest political opposition. Good riddance crooks and APP.
That guy Alex Bruno is just Fu confusion.All the names mentioned were supporters of UWP just before APP was formed.Crooks and traitors.
What little children business that.nah..allu no example for the youth. Way papa. Gordon remind.me of peter when he denied.knowing Jesus. I am sure that group dead already no resurection here. Allu not ready yet. Wha happen
Allu dont wanr people to know the founders..what nonsense is that ehat secret tbing that. Allu doh ready will and come again
Dno let my post roll allu like to pack my comments
So just yesterday Alex Bruno was so concerned about revealing the identity of the party that he chose to resign just to keep them protected as seen here : “Please protect the identity of those Founders, sponsors and others who prefer to remain anonymous at this time. The hint that you intend to declassify this information [hastened] my resignation. Let me be a [martyr] for the Founders,” the letter copied said.
Less than 24 hours later he revealed their names? Who Alex think he fooling nou?
Is their a bigger fish Alex is really trying to protect? Could it be that there is someone that’s a secret founding member with Alex Bruno and his other members never knew?
Alex, is Roosevelt Skerrit the secret founding member you really trying to protect?
someone admitting to screenshotting a clip from a Zoom call where he saw the document. That individual shared the names and here we are today.
All of you in the photo, (leaving Henderson out) in my view have lost ALL political credibility… After this COMMESS, who in their right frame of mind can take you all seriously? The Blanchard lady still needs to explain to the people her so called “professional relationship” with liar Skerrit..
With Skerrit? Really? If Skerrit gives a man a meal, isn’t he expecting something in return??? So what was he expecting from you or APP in return??? No wonder you spoke covid like Skerrit, but not stimulus package!!!
“Whosoever diggeth a pit shall fall in it, shall bury in it”!!!
This APP has been hoisted on its own petard!