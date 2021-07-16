Budget Day in Dominica is Wednesday July 28, 2021

In a post cabinet meeting statement read by Honourable Cozier Frederick the date for the Budget address was revealed as 28th July 2021. The full statement is below:

On this day (28th July 2021), the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance will deliver the Fiscal Year 2021/22 Budget Address to the Nation and seek Parliament’s approval to appropriate an amount of $993.6 million from the Consolidated Fund. Of this amount, $438.9 million is allocated to Government’s Public Sector Investment Programme.

In this year’s Public Sector Investment Programme, Government will advance projects geared towards the continued diversification and transformation of the Economy. The development of the International Airport will feature as the single most prominent project, with estimated expenditure of $75 million. This long-awaited project is here. It has started, and in the upcoming months as work accelerates its positive impact will become more visible in the country.

On the Budget Day, the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance will also propose to Parliament a number of new policy measures which will bring additional economic benefits to our people. Many of these were crafted following feedback and consultation with the private sector, citizens and residents.

We pray God’s guidance and protection of this beautiful Nation, Dominica, and its people during the upcoming Fiscal Year.