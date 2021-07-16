Budget Day in Dominica is Wednesday July 28, 2021

In a post cabinet meeting statement read by Honourable Cozier Frederick the date for the Budget address was revealed as 28th July 2021. The full statement is below:
On this day (28th July 2021), the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance will deliver the Fiscal Year 2021/22 Budget Address to the Nation and seek Parliament’s approval to appropriate an amount of $993.6 million from the Consolidated Fund. Of this amount, $438.9 million is allocated to Government’s Public Sector Investment Programme.
In this year’s Public Sector Investment Programme, Government will advance projects geared towards the continued diversification and transformation of the Economy. The development of the International Airport will feature as the single most prominent project, with estimated expenditure of $75 million. This long-awaited project is here. It has started, and in the upcoming months as work accelerates its positive impact will become more visible in the country.
On the Budget Day, the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance will also propose to Parliament a number of new policy measures which will bring additional economic benefits to our people. Many of these were crafted following feedback and consultation with the private sector, citizens and residents.
We pray God’s guidance and protection of this beautiful Nation, Dominica, and its people during the upcoming Fiscal Year.
16 Comments
Both Saint Vincent and Saint Lucia have transparent budget processes. See for example, Saint Lucia’s The Citizen’s Guide to the Budget. It presents a simplified, easy-to-read version of the budget without the technical terms. The intention of the guide is to help raise awareness and to educate the general public of where government money comes and how it is spent.
So, why can’t we do something similar in Dominica? It’s our money and we have a right to know.
http://www.govt.lc/media.govt.lc/www/pressroom/news/attachments/the-citizen-s-guide-to-the-2021-2022-budget.pdf
That is a very good question. Maybe it’s got to do with that famous SMOKESCREEN. You see only people that have something to hide, are economically with the amount of information they provide, even though by law they are required to. But… never forget the phrase – no law and no constitution… Now there we have it, but all you thought it was just a joke! All you remember who said that?
DOG,if LINTON does not know what is suppose to be in the budge you expect him to talk BS.Wait to hear him say ISLE’S OF BEAUTY ISLE’S OF SPLENDOR.The guy does not know which money should and should not be accounted for in the budget.
IBO,the DLP administration will flaunt it’s attire for years to come,because of your high level of ……..,LIES and IGNORANCE the majority of Dominicans wlii continue to vote DLP.Do you think the majority of Dominicans are blind?
May I ask why the government sees the need to ask Parliament’s approval to appropriate an amount of $993.6 million from the Consolidated Fund. What is the Consolidated Fund, is it Money from the CBI and how much is in this ominous consolidated fund? Has this consolidated fund been accounted for beforehand or did it just appear out of thin air? Why does the government need to ‘appropriate’ this fund in other words what is the money for?
I mean we have been told that a part ($438.9 million), is to be allocated to Government’s Public Sector Investment Programme. Why is this money allocated to public sector investment program and for which programs? What is the remainder of $554.7 million for?
Look, we need telling answers on this and every citizen in Dominica should insist on these answers. Because the detail of info is so sparse that on its own makes me suspicious again. What is this smoke screen about…??
Skerrit’s budget presentations are inextricably linked to hardship. After every budget presentation things get harder. Unemployment balloons; inflation escalates; the purchasing power of the average citizen diminishes; more utility survives are severed; mendicancy increases; hunger goes northward and this list can be extended .
The point is this. The budgets bring no relief to the swelling number of impoverished resident Dominicans. It is used by the incumbent maladministration as a photo opportunity to flaunt their expensive attire; to propagate their lies and to curse the opposition like unhinged bullies, all this with the tacit approval of Judas Isaac.
This is a ZOMBIE BUDGET as per usual. The relief it’s supposed to bring is invisible .
PARROT,can you read and understand or are you a real parrot saying what people say?Do you know MMCE is a CBI agent?Instead of gossiping,do some reading and research and know what is happening in Dominica.Sec.76 page 69 of the Constitution of Dominica says All revenues or other moneys RAISED or RECEIVED by Dominica(not being revenues or other moneys,that are payable,by or under any LAW for the time being in force in Dominica,INTO SOME OTHER FUND established for a SPECIFIC PURPOSE)shall be paid into and from a consolidated fund.What does the PARROT understand by Sec 76?All moneys does not have to go into the consolidated fund.
‘We pray God’s guidance and protection of this beautiful Nation, Dominica, and its people during the upcoming Fiscal Year’, he says. I wonder if God guided his PM regarding the CBI funds. Or maybe God misguided him in that instant. Man, look hypocrisy. These guys are just beyond belief. They pretend to be all God fearing but their actions and deeds tell us all differently.
Budget day is just another farce of this mis-leader. This number don’t bear any truth at all. He just makes it up as he goes along. The most important question, where are the missing 2.8 billion of our CBI money? We are still waiting for independently audited CBI accounts. We also need a breakdown of Skerrits travel expenses. I suspect millions being wasted here while some of our citizens are starving and without proper roof over their head.
Mr. Skerritt is the best artist and dancer in Dominica. He will paint a most rosy picture of the comatose economy. We will dance around the stark economic conditions plaguing the country. We will hear about the proposed international airport to be the panacea for all of the county’s economic woes.
His monotonous and incoherent presentation will be for a duration of just over two hours punctuated with undeserving applause and shouts of amen from his brainwashed and discredited disciples.
Mr. Linton’s rebuttal will be frequently interrupted by the disgraced, uncouth, traitorous Speaker and the dishonorable water carriers of El Supremo. They are mortally afraid of his eloquence and his persuasive articulation of the truth.
Things in the county get progressively worse after every budget presented by Mr. Untruthful. This budget is just more of the same for the past twenty (20) years., an exercise in futility.
Every budget that is presented by Skerrit and his doltish disciples is supposed to completely wipe out unemployment ; raise the living standard of all; change paupers; to millionaires and make Dominica the envy of the Western Hemisphere.
These budget sessions find Skerrit at his best. Lies rain like torrential downpours. There is not a scintilla of truth told by the Stranger to the Truth who specializes in telling fairytales.
Each time the man promises much and delivers nothing. In fact, the majority of resident Dominicans’ living conditions get progressively worse after each budget. These budget sessions are nothing more than rotten eggs well painted and decorated with expert artistry. They do nobody good but the foreign oligarchs and the politically well connected.
I cannot wait to hear ugly Lenny, after Budget speech usually crap and none sense not even he could understand, whoever writes his speech! Is in no doubt having laugh on ugly Lenny for sure!!!!
Dog Biter, your comment accurately describes you and your arrangement with your zombie writer.
How do I know you don’t write for yourself? When you first started making comments on this forum you couldn’t even spell the single letter word ‘a’. You have a severe allergy in learning anything.
Mr. Linton is erudite, intellectually inquisitive, master of the English language, and still the best investigative journalist in Dominica by any measure. I refer to him as the Black Aristotle.
Is the budget going to also be about the accounting of the millions collected off the books in the Citizen by Investment programme. The money that should be in the treasury? Is it in the treasury? Who is controlling it? Yours truly minister of finance? The people have a right to know with full accounting about the whearabouts of their millions in CBI money.
Wishful thinking! That money is gone and won’t come back. But Dominicans still love their Prime Minister. Imagine that, a thief steals from you and weeks later you invite him to your house again and even prepare a special meal for him incl. wine and champagne. You see how twisted our fellow countryman are…
The opposition does not have the stones to stand up to the PM and his disgraced hack the Speaker of he House.
Perhaps a good strategy for the opposition party is to have a few people, who have budget and finance experience speak to the house, That way, way the none-speaking members will yield their allotted time to the people who have cooler heads, not intimated by Skeritt, Blackmore or the Speaker, and who are concise and have a command of the facts at hand.
The budget process is very simple really. Provide estimates of government revenue and taxes and estimates of recurrent spending and capital expenditures. Obviously, a zero-based budgeting system should be employed. That is, every dollar of spending must be justified. If a strong rational cannot be provided for such spending it must be cut from the budget. Furthermore, if there is no corresponding revenue to fund such appropriation it must also be cut. We have to learn to live within our means.