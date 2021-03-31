BUSINESS BYTE: April is online portal awareness month

April is Online Portal Awareness Month

The Dominica Electricity Services Ltd. is observing April as Customer Online Portal Awareness Month. This is being done with a view to increase the number of active users of the online customer portal, a facility for postpaid customers to pay their bills online and view information regarding their electricity consumption. Among activities planned for the month are the following:

Promotions on social media

Demonstrations on the operations of the portal

Targeted promotion to selected customers

Prizes to the first 10 new external users to sign on

DOMLEC encourages its customers to embrace this facility and avoid the inconvenience of standing in line to settle bills or get bill information.

Kindly contact Commercial Manager Paul Moses at Tel: 255-6018 or 275-7062 should you require any further information.

Thank you