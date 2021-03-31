BUSINESS BYTE: April is online portal awareness month

PRESS RELEASE - DOMLEC - Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 4:48 PM
April is Online Portal Awareness Month

 

The Dominica Electricity Services Ltd. is observing April as Customer Online Portal Awareness Month.  This is being done with a view to increase the number of active users of the online customer portal, a facility for postpaid customers to pay their bills online and view information regarding their electricity consumption.  Among activities planned for the month are the following:

 

  • Promotions on social media
  • Demonstrations on the operations of the portal
  • Targeted promotion to selected customers
  • Prizes to the first 10 new external users to sign on

 

DOMLEC encourages its customers to embrace this facility and avoid the inconvenience of standing in line to settle bills or get bill information.

Kindly contact Commercial Manager Paul Moses at Tel: 255-6018 or 275-7062 should you require any further information.

 

Thank you

  1. Amarossa
    April 1, 2021

    Its my personal opinion that the IT personnel at DOMLEC are lazy. You telling me that in 2021 you people cannot design an app for customers to download and use?!
    I still have to be googling Domlec’s page?!
    It look like DOMLEC is not ready for the 21st century at all.

  2. For Real
    April 1, 2021

    At least you all could put the site address for us eh :mrgreen:

