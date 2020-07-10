BUSINESS BYTE: Archipelago Trading Ltd. launches online store for its distribution business

Archipelago Trading Ltd, a leader in the Food and Beverage industry in Dominica for over 15 years, announces the official launch of its online store. ARCHICLUB is a customer focused virtual store that allows customers to shop at their convenience and safety.

Patrons will have the option to select from the company’s wide assortment of top brands of Food and Beverage and to make payment using Mobanking or at the point of delivery in Cash, Cheque and Card.

We offer customized delivery or pick up at our Distribution Warehouse at Belfast. At the formal launching of ARCHICLUB, Distribution Manager, Nathaniel George said, “Our goal is to offer customers great value on top quality food and beverage products”.

Mr. George also presented the winners of the online sweepstake, Nelisha Chaseau, with a food hamper valued at $500.00 Yvor Nasssief, Managing Director of Archipelago Trading Ltd. explains: The introduction of ARCHICLUB will enhance the customer experience by making our products more readily accessible, especially for our hotel and restaurant customers who demands precise and timely delivery.

We are the exclusive distributors for many international brands. Wines Beringer, Pierre Marcel, Frontera, Sunrise, Casillero del Diablo, Seaside rosé Alcohol Bacardi, Dewars, Bombay Sapphire, Grey Goose Vodka, Campari Food Grace Products Rainforest Sea Foods Select meats and port control – CAB & 1855 Beef cuts President and Lactalis dairy products Pasta and Olive Oil directly from Italy Sparking and still water from Perrier, San Pellegrino, WATA 100% Juices, Snapple, Motts and Mistic Vegetables and plenty more…..

www.store.archip.com