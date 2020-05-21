BUSINESS BYTE: CIBC FirstCaribbean assists the Ministry of Health in Covid – 19 fight

Roseau, Dominica, 19 May 2020 – The Government of Dominica, through the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, received a timely contribution of USD 10,000.00 from CIBC First Caribbean in the fight against COVID – 19.

“As a show of our support towards the fight and our social responsibility, we found it very opportune at this juncture to make this contribution towards purchasing of test kits which will help with the community testing efforts. We are happy that we are at zero active cases and we want to keep it that way. One of the ways we felt this can be achieved is by identifying those who may be infected or asymptomatic and have them treated. This is the motivation behind our donation today,” said the bank’s Country Head Stephen Lander.

Mrs. Letitia Lestrade Wyke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment expressed her gratitude on be behalf of the Ministry and by extension the Government of Dominica.

‘No matter what the size of contribution, it is greatly appreciated. Testing and testing kits are costly especially as we are aware of the intent of the Ministry to conduct community testing.’

Mrs. Lestrade Wyke also advised that the best and most appropriate test kits have already been identified to be purchased. She also commended the bank on the protocols implemented to help prevent the spread COVID – 19.

The bank, through its charitable arm the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, donated a total of USD$250,000 toward the purchase of the kits in the countries across its regional footprint.

Caption: Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Wellness and New Health Investment, Letitia Lestrade Wyke receiving contribution from Country Head Stephen Lander

