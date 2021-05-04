BUSINESS BYTE: C&W Communications appoints Kurleigh Prescod Vice President

C&W Communications today announced the appointment of Kurleigh Prescod to the position of Vice President, South Caribbean. In his new role, Prescod will have overall responsibility for Flow’s operations in Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He will also join C&W’s Executive Leadership Team.

The appointment is part of an organizational shift that also includes new roles for C&W in the Dutch Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago, and the North Caribbean. Of the four new positions, two will now be held by women.

Nicolas Collette who served as VP, South Caribbean for the last two years will transition to lead the company’s B2B Centre of Excellence.

Prescod, a native of Trinidad & Tobago, has held various leadership positions for both public and private sector telecommunications organisations in the Caribbean. He was General Manager of Flow’s operations in Grenada until 2011, served as the Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Internet Exchange (TTIX), and was a postgraduate Course Director at the University of the West Indies (UWI). At C&W, he was most recently Country Manager for Trinidad & Tobago and doubled as Director of Technical Operations for Trinidad & Tobago and the Dutch Caribbean markets.

Inge Smidts, CEO of C&W, said, “Kurleigh is an energetic and talented leader, and I am happy to have him as a part of my Executive Leadership Team. He led a successful business in Trinidad and Tobago, working closely with his team to implement many commercial initiatives that benefited our customers. I have every confidence that he will bring his enthusiasm and experience to the South Caribbean and will achieve exceptional results.”

Speaking on his appointment, Prescod stated, “I am excited by this opportunity to work across several of our markets. We have a clear mandate of keeping our customers connected to what matters most by delivering an unsurpassed customer experience. I’m ready to work closely with the teams as well as our stakeholders to ensure that across the South Caribbean, everyone has access to best-in-class products and solutions from Flow, the number one entertainment and communications provider.”

Collette, who a little more than a year ago managed the integration of eleven business units that became the company’s South Caribbean cluster, is transitioning to oversee C&W Communications’ Business to Business (B2B) Centre of Excellence.

Smidts continued, “Nicolas has been a pillar of support to me and plays a key role on my leadership team. Given his background in the B2B space, this transition is a natural fit for him. It is an area of business with which he is very familiar, as before joining C&W, he led the B2B division for Telenet in Europe. In his new role he will be responsible for customer value propositions, go-to-market strategies, sales excellence, digital transformation, business development, strategic marketing, and B2B customer service across all of C&W.”

Speaking on Prescod’s appointment, Collette said, “I am super excited that Kurleigh is taking over this role. Kurleigh is a proven leader who knows this business intimately. Under his leadership, the South Caribbean markets will continue our effort to deepen customer relationships, offer compelling value propositions, and improve our overall customer experience.”