BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel celebrates 14 years in Dominica

Digicel customers are in for a treat as the company celebrates 14 years of operations in Dominica.

To celebrate, Digicel is giving customers who top up with $14 or more, at any top up location across the island, the chance to win the grand prize of $1,400 in cash. Customers also have an additional opportunity to win cash prizes of $140 when they top up $14 or more on weekends in the month of May.

Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste, CEO of Digicel Dominica, said: “We are so excited to celebrate with all of our customers and to say a big THANK YOU to them for another year of support. And, in keeping with our #ThereWithYou promise, we are providing customers with more avenues to stay connected and get even more value, especially during tough times like this. We recognise that the services we provide could not be more vital and take our responsibility to customers very seriously.”

Both prepaid and postpaid customers can now win more in Digicel’s Shake to Win game. By simply being on an eligible plan (LTE GO prepaid or postpaid or Freedom postpaid plan) customers have the chance to win cash, gas vouchers, money off their Digicel bills and lots more.

Digicel has also introduced a new 15-day bundle, just in time for the anniversary celebration that gives customers added value with data, minutes and apps to use while on the go. The plan, which is available exclusively in the MyDigicel app, comprises 8GBs of data, unlimited Digicel to Digicel calls, 450 minutes to call the other network and Digicel entertainment apps – D’Music and PlayGo.

Nikima added: “As we continue on the journey to becoming our customers’ digital lifestyle partner, we have widened the scope of our services to provide customers with more of what they’ve asked for, especially in an increasingly digital world. That means, more data and more access to the people and things they love the most, and we can promise that there is so much more to come.”

The 14th anniversary day celebrations on May 26 will include a Guaranteed Shake Day in the MyDigicel app. Additionally, Digicel will host a social media soiree via its Facebook page from 7pm with entertainment by Triple Kay Combo, Carlyn XP, Unstoppable DJs and DJ Snow and lots of giveaways.

