BUSINESS BYTE: Do it Center Dominica to launch online store August 1st

Dominica’s premier hardware retailer, Do It Center Dominica, announces the launch of our new webstore with convenient online shopping. Our webstore, store.doitcenterdominica.com, is your one-stop destination for the best in hardware, building materials and household products. The webstore features our extensive product lines with high resolution images and product descriptions, as well as Live Chat Agents to help customers navigate the site with ease.

This new initiative shows Do It Center’s continued commitment to provide premium service to the general public, especially in this current environment where physical distancing is encouraged, and customers want quick access to the products they need. “Taking Do It Center online offers customers the convenience of being able to browse the store from their devices no matter where they are,” according to the General Manager, Ms. Evadney Esprit. “Customers can get their orders fulfilled without leaving their jobsites, offices or homes and then just visit our location at Goodwill Road to pick up. This is just one of the added conveniences which we believe our contractors and project managers, as well as homeowners, will appreciate.”

Sign up for your free Do It Center Online account today by submitting a registration request on the webstore or by emailing us at [email protected]. Existing Do It Center account holders are being automatically assigned online accounts, so look out for your account activation notification in your email or contact us to receive your credentials. Payments for online orders can be made using NBD’s MoBanking, upon order confirmation or in store upon pick up.

As part of our webstore launch, the first thirty customers who shop online during the month of August will receive a free gift. Account holders in addition to access to all instore promotions, also have exclusive access to online only specials by signing up for updates on either the webstore or our Facebook page. We will continue to rollout new and exciting features both instore and online in the coming months.