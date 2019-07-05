BUSINESS BYTE: Fine foods $8,000 back to school giveaway promotion

Shop at KFC or at any Fine Foods Retail Store for your chance to win

On Friday, July 5th, 2019; Fine Foods, The Biggest Distributor for the Biggest Brands in Dominica has unveiled its ‘Back to School’ promotion. This year’s campaign is attributed to Fine Foods core brands to include KFC, Frito Lay Snacks and its leading retail stores; Fresh Market, Best Price and Cash & Carry located in Roseau. Our ‘Back to School’ promotion is yet another experience aimed at improving the future of our upcoming young shoppers; ensuring that they receive the necessary support to enjoy their educational journey. Fine Foods Group of companies during the period of July 5th to August 22nd will run an amazing ‘Back to School’ promotion, rewarding students with Scholarships, Bursaries and Passes in our give-way of over $8,000.

Here are the mechanics to Fine Foods $8,000 Back to School Give-away:

Customers spending $15 or more at KFC will receive a chance to be 1 of 4 lucky persons to win such prizes including a $2,000 scholarship, $1,000 Bursary and two $500 passes.

In Fine Foods Back to School Frito Lay promotion; shoppers simply have to purchase any two bags of Frito Lay chips to receive a chance to be 1 of 3 lucky customers to win; $1000 scholarship or passes of $500 each. Shoppers can choose from our wide range of flavors of Frito Lay to include Doritos, Lays, Ruffles and others. Perfect to munch on during the holiday season and are great snacks for home and parties. The participating locations in our Frito Lay promotion are Fresh Market, Cash & Carry, Best Price, La Enterprises, Lindo Mart, A.C. Shillingford, Northern Foods, Mams, Miniyas, Bems in Grandbay and Max Mart. Customers simply have to write their name, address and telephone number behind their receipt and drop it in the box provided.

At our retail stores we always look at new ways to ensure customers can take advantage of our constantly improved offers. Shoppers spending $50 or more in our groceries, health and beauty, produce, cold and hot kitchen departments will qualify for a chance to win. Three lucky customers will walk away with a range of prizes for Back to School to include $1,500 scholarship, $1000 bursary and a $500 pass.

“Our prizes will include the necessities to help parents prepare their children for ‘Back to School. The needs of our shoppers’ children are important to us and we look forward to rewarding ten (10) lucky students with a scholarship, bursary or pass in Fine Foods $8000 give-away. No one will be left out, simply shop at KFC, our retail stores or purchase fun Frito Lay snacks at our participating locations to qualify, said Head of Marketing, Nathalie Walsh.”

About Fine Foods

Fine Foods Inc., the Biggest Distributor for the Biggest Brands in Dominica, was established on the Commonwealth of Dominica in 2007. Since launch, Fine Foods Inc. has achieved relentless growth by offering world class products and services, expanding into distinct market segments within the Food and Beverage Industry.

Today, the company has established itself as the premiere distributor of food products on the island. Even so, we remain unwavering in our goal to be a world class company offering goods and services that enhance everyday life of constituents in our market. Our business ventures range from Restaurants such as Yum Franchise, KFC; to the FFI Distribution Centre; and retail shopping locations such as Fresh Market, Best Price, and Cash & Carry. Our quick rise to distinction can be attributed to a steadfast adherence to company values: Respect, Accountability, Commitment, Empowerment, Integrity, and Teamwork.

Our distribution portfolio spans a wide range of products. Brands such as Angostura; White Oak; Stone’s Ginger Wine; Frito-Lay; Mars; Ovaltine; Ocean Spray; Blue Waters; Roberts’ Margarine & Shortening; and Moi Oil & Margarine are pervasive within the entire Caribbean region and offer great value and unmatched quality to our customers. New to the company’s portfolio is a full range of Eco- Friendly Biodegradable products. This new line is consistent with FFI’s determination to preserve the environment for future generations and to improve the quality of life of the communities we serve.

In addition to our commitment to preserving the natural environment, Fine Foods Inc has undertaken several initiatives intended to inspire and encourage our communities, particularly the youth. We are avid supporters of the Island’s youth via sponsoring sporting and athletic events. Sponsored athletic events provide the opportunity to showcase skills while reinforcing the values of participation and sportsmanship. The company is also a passionate supporter of the arts and the local music Industry. Our sponsorship of key events throughout the year are an essential part of the island’s national branding and shape a major component of the island’s tourism product. FFI sponsored events such as The World Creole Music Festival and Jazz ‘N Creole are invaluable in providing local artists with exposure to International audiences and networking opportunities, not to mention the vast economic impact on the entire island.