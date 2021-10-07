BUSINESS BYTE: FLOW FMC & New postpaid plans

*Editor’s note* FMC stands for Fixed Mobile Convergence click here to read more

As Dominicans continue to grapple with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading communications and entertainment provider Flow has introduced new fixed bundles with up to 48% savings. Flow’s new 3p bundle features TV with sports and movies, broadband internet with up to 100Mbps download speeds and landline services with unlimited landline-to-landline calls and calls to mobile and international numbers.

Flow is also excited to launch its highly anticipated re-energized postpaid mobile plans.

The LTE Flex themed plans will see customers enjoying more than 15X the data on selected plans. The new and improved plans are designed to cater to the individual subscriber and those looking to benefit from a family option for up to four people with no additional charge per added user.

Customers who add Flow’s new postpaid mobile service to their bundle will also receive 25% off each month on their mobile plan. That’s 100GB of mobile data for $52.50 per line per month for 4 lines with this offer.

“With these new fixed bundles and postpaid offers we are giving our customers a way to get more value for their dollar – and we all know that money is very tight right now for many people,” said Jeffrey Baptiste, General Manager, Flow.

“The goal of these value-packed bundles and postpaid plans is to give customers more benefits in terms of upgraded service and value, particularly on broadband speeds and more data, and secondly, to help customers with their spending power via massive savings on their monthly bills. A family of four bundling home products and mobile, can save $70 (25%) on mobile plans and up to $196 (40%) on fixed Line services. That is a $266 monthly saving from our family to yours.”

To get more information or to sign up for one of these new bundled offers from Flow, customers can visit any Flow retail or partner store island wide or call the Flow Virtual Store at (767) 440 3569 (Flow) or WhatsApp Message at (767) 277 3569.