BUSINESS BYTE: Flow offers tablet deal with bundles sign-up

Faster internet speeds, world-class television content and reliable landline services are now being delivered to Dominicans.

Flow, the country’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced the start of a new campaign that will see customers who sign-up for the ‘All In’ or ‘All In Plus’ bundle packages benefiting from free installation, free service for the first month, plus an incredible deal on a Samsung tablet.

At a price of just $160 monthly, the ‘All In’ bundle delivers 30 Mbps data, 127 television channels and 250 mobile minutes with unlimited minutes to local fixed lines, while the ‘All In Plus’ bundle features up to 50Mbps data, 153 channels including the Flow Sports Pack, with additional value including 500 mobile minutes, unlimited minutes to local Flow fixed lines and 300 international minutes to the USA, Canada & UK landlines for only $190 per month.

“We have the most reliable internet infrastructure housing our superfast broadband in Dominica, and a television product which is second to none with great features such as 24-hour-replay, pause live TV, parental control among others,” said Jeffrey Baptiste, General Manager, Flow Dominica.

As an added bonus, customers who sign-up for either bundle will also have the opportunity to purchase the Samsung A7 tablet at the unbelievable price of $99. It features a 10.4inch LCD screen, 5MP selfie camera, 8MP Main Camera and a 32GB Micro SDXC card slot.

“We are equally committed to providing the very best service experience and value options for our customers, so we’ve made the investment to include the added bonus of the tablet so we can tangibly assist parents in purchasing an affordable internet-enabled device to support their children’s learning in this new learn-from-home environment,” added Baptiste.

Customers can take advantage of this limited-time offer at the Flow Customer Experience Center in Roseau and third party agents including Cabrits Agencies in Portsmouth, Club DVD in Marigot, DEPEX in Roseau and the outdoor sales team.