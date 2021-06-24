BUSINESS BYTE: Flow Virtual Bingo lands successfully in Dominca

Polly Durand will be enjoying an enhanced viewing experience after she won a brand new 58” Samsung television in the third Virtual Bingo hosted by Flow Dominica.

Receiving the prize on her mother’s behalf, Zethrin Durand expressed her family’s excitement about having won the television.

“The game was intense, and as she got closer to the final number, she was overcome with joy when the host acknowledged her as the winner,” she said.

Two other customers, Cornilia Dejean and Clyford Telemaque, each won cash prizes of $1000 and $500 respectively.

Dominica’s leading communications and entertainment provider launched its Virtual Bingo on March 7th, 2021 giving customers the opportunity to win substantial cash and major prizes valued over fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000).

Customers qualify to play when they top-up fifteen ($15) or more, or activate any always-on prepaid combo plan, along with those who sign-up for a new postpaid service, and those who purchase Flow’s ‘All In’ or ‘All In+’ bundle packages.

A total of ten Flow customers have won so far in the virtual Bingo campaign. The winners who emerged from the first game held on May 14th were Shadia Sabaroche and Charlan Commodore winning a Samsung Galaxy A7 Tablet each, while $500 was split between Hermina Joseph and Mara Williams.

Game two, which was held on May 28th, saw Sequanna Leatham & Nick Merrifield claiming the prize of a Samsung Galaxy A21s handset each while Christine Robin hit bingo to win $1000 cash.

Customers can still qualify for the final draw and eligible customers will automatically receive a congratulatory text message with a link to register a GoToFete account for those who do not already have one.

Once registered, a free e-bingo ticket is emailed to the customer which they simply click on to play on game day. The final game is scheduled for Wednesday June 30th, 2021 where $5000 cash will be up for the taking.