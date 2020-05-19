 BUSINESS BYTE: Fresh Market launches online store

On Friday May 15, 2020, Fresh Market Dominica unveiled our new online store at retail.finefoodsinc.com. This website takes the Fresh Market shopping experience digital as we continue to serve with the same brands shoppers know and love.

“We are excited to introduce this new ecommerce experience, which allows our valued customers to shop anytime and pick up their groceries at their convenience,” said Mathilda DeJean, Retail Manager. The online store features the wide assortment of popular brands that Fresh Market is known for, while also offering customers offering a user-friendly shopping experience.

With the current Covid-19 pandemic, we are constantly creating solutions which make shopping easier and more convenient for our customers whilst also encouraging them to practice social distancing, by bringing the store to their digital devices everything is just a click away.

Like shopping on popular global online stores, Fresh Market’s customers follow a simple process from their mobile devices or desktop computers to add selections to their shopping cart. The added option at checkout to select their time of pick up adds a further convenience to the online shopping experience, “shop at any time and arrange pick up at the store at your convenience during opening hours”. Customers can also pre-select product substitution in the unlikely event that an item is unavailable. Currently payments for online orders can be made when collecting at Fresh Market.

Over the next few weeks, the online store will continue to evolve as we introduce online card and MoBanking payments and delivery service.

Visit us at retail.finefoodsinc.com for hassle-free and convenient shopping.

Fresh Market, where you save a lot. Follow us on Facebook @FreshMarketbyFineFoodsinc