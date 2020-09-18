BUSINESS BYTE: Grand Bay primary school teacher wins final Flow ‘Bag ‘Ah Money’

FLOW Dominica - Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 1:40 PM
Lilian Alexander Williams is $10,000 closer to achieving her goal of owning a vehicle after she was announced as the final winner in Flow’s Bag ‘Ah Money competition is closer.

The teacher at the Grand Bay Primary School was overjoyed when the team from Flow recently infiltrated a staff meeting to surprise her with the good news.

She won her prize after taking advantage of Flow’s port-in offer and switching network providers.

“After hurricane Maria, the other provider was present in my area, so I didn’t have a choice but to sign-up with them temporarily until my preferred provider was ready.

Now that Flow is back, I had no hesitation in returning back to the network and now look what it has brought me,” she said in reference to her prize. When asked about her intentions for the money, Williams was quick to share that she would be putting it towards the purchase of a much-needed vehicle.

Her husband, who said Williams was known within the community for her philanthropic work, also hinted at the possibility of the funds being shared or used to help the less fortunate.

General Manager of Flow, Jeffrey Baptiste described the overall campaign as a success and extended his best wishes to all the winners. “Customers like Mrs. Williams makes me extremely happy to put such attractive promotions in the market, knowing that people who are out there contributing positively in the community can win significant amounts of money which can help to make a difference for them personally and otherwise,” he said.

The first grand prize winner in the Flow Bag ‘Ah Money campaign was Dwayne Bellot of Bath Estate.

Weekly draws of $1,000.00 were also conducted and presented to winners in the amounts of $500.00 to one winner and $250.00 to two winners.

To qualify customers were invited to purchase pre-paid credit of $10 or more, sign-up for postpaid service, port-in/switch to Flow or by activating any always on prepaid combo plan.

