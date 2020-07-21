BUSINESS BYTE: HHV Whitchurch’s 94th anniversary as a Lloyd’s of London agent

July 21st, 2020, marks the Ninety-fourth (94th), Anniversary of the appointment of Herbert Harry Vivian Whitchurch as Lloyd’s of London’s Dominica Agent. This prestigious Agency has been one of the cornerstones of the Company’s success over the past one hundred and ten years and is confirmation of the reputation of integrity and efficiency enjoyed by Whitchurch.

The Committee of Lloyd’s decided to appoint agents at their Meeting in London on the 20th August, 1811, and Dominica was included in the list of proposed agencies. John Gordon was appointed the first Agent on the 12th February 1812, this being the 100th appointment made after the above mentioned decision.

The full list of holders of the office are:

DATE NAME

12 Feb 1812 John Gordon

26 May 1817 James Matthews

16 Jan 1856 Charles Leathim

3 Nov 1880 William MacIntyre

24 Jun 1891 William Stedman

23 Jan 1901 Alan Campbell

25 Mar 1903 Charles Hilton Grell

21 Jul 1926 Herbert Harry Vivian Whitchurch

17 Jul 1946 Messrs H.H.V. Whitchurch

10 Jun 1964 H.H.V Whitchurch & Co. Ltd.

It is noteworthy that the Company’s founder Herbert Harry Vivian Whitchurch was named Agent in 1926 but on his death the Agency was transferred to the Company where it remains up to this day. Today the network comprises of over 300 Lloyd’s Agents and a similar number of Sub Agents in every major port and commercial centre in the world. Their primary purpose is to provide a range of surveying and adjusting services to the global insurance market and its customers.

The Lloyd’s name continues to stand for honesty and integrity throughout the world for over 200 years and as H.H.V. Whitchurch & Company Limited continues on business during the years ahead it is expected that there will be a strengthening of that special relationship with Lloyd’s of London.