BUSINESS BYTE: ICWI awards secondary school scholarship for new academic year

PRESS RELEASE -The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) - Thursday, September 30th, 2021 at 2:39 PM
From right: Branch Supervisor at ICWI’s Portsmouth Office, Heather Baron Fan Fan presents scholarship award to Kyan Shawn Buchanan of Savanne Paille, accompanied by his two parents  and ICWI staff (utmost left)

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) has awarded a full scholarship to 11 year-old Kyan Shawn Buchanan of Savanne Paille, to attend the Arthur Waldron Seventh-Day Adventist Secondary School in Portsmouth.

Buchanan is a former student of the Savanne Paille Primary School who attained a Pass in the May, 2021 Grade Six National Assessment. The scholarship has an EC$2000 yearly value.

Branch Supervisor at ICWI’s Portsmouth Office, Heather Baron Fan Fan presented the award on behalf of the Country Manager.

She congratulated Buchanan for the award and admonished him to be diligent in his studies. She emphasized the importance of consistency in his academic performance while maintaining a balance with sports and other extracurricular activities.

“You were highly recommended by your Principal.  We expect you to remain consistent in your academic performance but remember that a strong mind works best in a healthy body. Balance your academics with sporting activities and skills training and by the end of your high school term, you will have become a well-rounded individual,” Fan Fan advised.

Fan Fan said the company would continue to fulfil its corporate social responsibility in the Dominican community.

This bring to three, the number of scholarships presented to students to attend secondary school in the past two years.

Since its opening in November, 2019, ICWI has extended support to other social causes including sponsorship of the Dominica Cancer Society Awareness Drive and the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation, ‘Be the Solution, Stop the Pollution’ waste management campaign.

