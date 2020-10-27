BUSINESS BYTE: ICWI launches its premier policy in Dominica

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) on Monday, October 26, launched its flagship Road Angel Policy, designed specifically for female drivers.

The Road Angel Policy, in existence for over 50 years in ICWI’s home country, Jamaica, puts the Company a step ahead of the competition.

The Road Angel policy was designed by ICWI due to the belief that female motorists deserve special recognition and benefits since all statistical data indicate that they have fewer accidents than their male counterparts.

The introduction of the Road Angel Policy to Dominica highlights ICWI’s excellent reputation, built on product innovation and outstanding service, and further heightens its commitment to the people of Dominica.

Clients will benefit from up to 15% discounts on premiums, FREE accident forgiveness and FREE uninsured motorist coverage among other benefits.

Additionally, ICWI will offer loyalty rewards. Road Angels, after five years, will be further rewarded with increases in medical benefits of up to 100%, increases in personal effects cover of up to 100%, increases in manslaughter cover of up to 50% and increases in Personal Accident benefits of up to 50%.

“This is only the beginning. We are here to stay and the people of Dominica can expect other extremely innovative products which we will introduce for their benefit in the very near future,” ICWI President Paul Lalor said.

For over 50 years, the Insurance Company of the West Indies has been committed to providing unparalleled coverage that allows clients better protection for themselves, their families and their valuable property.