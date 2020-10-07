BUSINESS BYTE: ICWI supports cancer drive

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) joined in advocacy efforts for cancer awareness during the Drive for Cancer Care organized by the Dominica Cancer Society on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

ICWI became one of the title sponsors for the yearly activity, which this year, took the form of a motorcade from Roseau to Portsmouth due to restrictions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its contribution to the Drive for Cancer Care, ICWI conducted a raffle for all participants with a prize of one year free motor insurance.

Natania Florent of Independence Street, Roseau was the lucky winner. ICWI plays an active role in the fight against cancer awareness in nine countries in which it operates and takes the lead in organizing the ICWI Pink Run – 5K in Jamaica to raise funds for the cause.

Addressing the closing ceremony in Portsmouth, Manager of the Portsmouth Branch, Heather Baron-Fan Fan reinforced the company’s commitment to the people of Dominica, and to the fight against cancer.

“ICWI is no stranger to the fight against breast cancer; even before ICWI opened its doors in November last year, our President Paul Lalor mandated that we join the fight against cancer in Dominica to continue the Company’s commitment to the cause regionally.

At the company’s official opening in January he reiterated this promise, and it is in keeping with that promise that we are here tonight supporting the Dominica Cancer Society, making a financial contribution and holding a raffle,” Fan Fan said.

Fan Fan encouraged participants to support the efforts of the Dominica Cancer Society in the fight against the deadly disease. “Educate yourself, do your self-checks, and get checked to keep ahead.

Encourage your family and friends to do the same because early detection is the key,” Fan advised. ICWI will continue to support the efforts of the Dominica Cancer Society in years ahead.

About ICWI

Conceived in the wave of entrepreneurial spirit that rolled over post-independent Jamaica, The Insurance Company of the West Indies has, from the outset, been focused on bringing exceptional service and security to the Caribbean.

Growth through strategic acquisitions and partnerships has put us well on the way to achieving our goal, and we are confident that the time spent developing the highest levels of expertise in the organization will propel us to be a market leader in every territory in which we operate.

ICWI serves clients in the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, St. Maarten, St. Kitts & Nevis, Turks & Caicos and Trinidad & Tobago. Bolstered by over 45 years of experience, we intend to continue our expansion throughout the region, leveraging the risk diversification and operational efficiencies provided by scale.

Mission Statement

To be a leading Caribbean general insurer which delivers the highest levels of service to our clients, provides excellent employment opportunities and ensures that it operates in a sustainable, profitable and well capitalized manner.