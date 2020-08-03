BUSINESS BYTE: Introducing Shopdm, shop online at any store in Dominica

I’d like to introduce Shopdm, a platform like Amazon, built for Dominica and available at https://www.shopdm.store.

On Shopdm you can buy any product you need, from any local business, wherever you are on the island. We currently have 20 businesses on the platform and we are adding more every day.

You can get groceries without taking a bus, compare options without walking around Roseau, find living room decorations from our amazing local craftspeople or browse new dresses without losing your lunch hour.

Your items are delivered to your home by the store you bought from or by 3rd party delivery services for a fee. You can also visit a convenient pick up location to get your items on your way home from work. Over the next 6 months we want to move products to every community on the island and in a year we want to export Dominican products to Domincan diaspora around the world.

We currently take payments online through NBD Mobanking or in cash if you pick up your products in a store. We will soon add Paypal or VISA card processing to enable diasporans and non-NBD users to pay online as well.

Dominicans have been shopping online forever, either while abroad or from Dominica via Amazon. We shouldn’t have to give up that convenience when it comes to our local businesses. From now on we want every Dominican to be able to easily, conveniently Shopdm: https://youtu.be/dJ9YOK52EM4

Beyond giving buyers convenience, the bigger goal of Shopdm is to help local manufacturers & retailers grow. We want to make it easy for local producers to sell their goods across Dominica and eventually to customers beyond our borders. Currently, local producers struggle to get their products seen. They make amazing products, they sell to friends and friends and family, but if I live in Portsmouth and you’re producing in Grand Bay I just won’t know you exist.

We want to change that at Shopdm. We want to make every Dominican business, everywhere on the island immediately visible. We also want to promote big as well as small businesses. For this reason, Shopdm is completely free for sellers, and the entire signup process can be done online. Shopdm only makes money if the sellers on the platform do, so we want to see you grow. We believe we can grow together. If you’re producing, reach out to us here: https://forms.gle/yaJDmhjqJLfFp1Hw9

We will always place local producers centre stage at Shopdm. Of the current 20 sellers, almost all are local Dominican producers. We’ve found amazing partners in DEXIA and Benjo’s Seamoss, two organizations seeing and chasing the same vision as us. If you’re also interested in making this vision a reality, you can reach the Shopdm team at [email protected].

Shopdm is the first product from Dom Software, a software firm headquartered in Roseau, Dominica and London, United Kingdom. It is owned by Davidson Anthony Edwards (Tony) more info here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidson-edwards-a3468070/. It’s been my pleasure to introduce you to Shopdm: Shop Online at Any Store in Dominica.