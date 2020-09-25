BUSINESS BYTE: Jolly’s joins Caribbean pharmacists in celebrating World Pharmacists Day

Over the years, the emergence of global health problems, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has widened the pharmacists’ job scope.

From being health educators to authorized administrators of the impending COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacists continue to work silently

behind the scenes.

However, on the 10th annual World Pharmacists Day, scheduled for September 25th , we are hoping silence will be transformed into a celebratory atmosphere as we acknowledge the tireless efforts put forth by these dedicated men and women.

This year’s theme of Transforming Global Health, seems aptly fitting given all that has transpired in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

The day aims to highlight the value of the pharmacy profession to stakeholders; celebrating pharmacists as the custodians of safe medication use, and inculcating a sense of pride among our young pharmacists.

The traditional fundamental role of pharmacists is to dispense, however, that role has shifted from a “product centered” role to a “patient centered” role. Currently, pharmacists all over the world are persevering to stop the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure people continue to have access to the medicines they need.

The pharmacist is no longer considered a mere expert in medicines and drugs, but plays a significant role in preventive health measures and even disaster preparedness.

In collaboration with allied healthcare professionals, the pharmacist has been able to divulge critical health related information in an appropriate manner that is understood by any layperson.

Right here in the Caribbean, the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists (CAP) have espoused a movement towards service, as the future of the profession of pharmacy, forgoing that product centered approach of the past 40 years.

Through empowerment and education, the evolution of pharmacy practice in the Caribbean has hit its stride, and the only challenge is the limited public awareness about pharmacy services and the perception of pharmacists as mere, “dispensers”.

Mark the 25 th of September 2020 in your calendars as this presents a great opportunity to celebrate with a professional, familiar figure that stands tall in times of great uncertainty.

Please tune in to local media outlets for activities planned by the Dominica Pharmacy Association, as we transform health the pharmacist’s way.

Happy World Pharmacists Day!