BUSINESS BYTE: KFC launches Click & Collect Ordering

Fine Foods Inc - Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at 4:26 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

KFC Dominica is set to launch a new innovative online platform which allows our customers to order their favorite KFC meals, either for in-store pick up or delivery.  This new online platform is a timely initiative as we encourage the practice of social distancing as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus on our island.

We are excited to announce the soft launch of the Click & Collect pick-up service starting Monday April 6, 2020.  Delivery services will be available soon after launch.  Click & Collect operates on multiple popular platforms, allowing customers more flexibility and convenience to order their favourite KFC menu items.   Ordering will first be available via the KFC Dominica Facebook page (@KFCDominica) or on WhatsApp (1-767-614-2633). Soon we will also launch the ordering platform on the KFC Dominica website (www.kfcdominica.com).  Click & Collect makes ordering online super easy, cool, and hassle free.

Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/KFCDominica/or more information about Click & Collect and our delivery zones.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.