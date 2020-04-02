BUSINESS BYTE: KFC launches Click & Collect Ordering

KFC Dominica is set to launch a new innovative online platform which allows our customers to order their favorite KFC meals, either for in-store pick up or delivery. This new online platform is a timely initiative as we encourage the practice of social distancing as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus on our island.

We are excited to announce the soft launch of the Click & Collect pick-up service starting Monday April 6, 2020. Delivery services will be available soon after launch. Click & Collect operates on multiple popular platforms, allowing customers more flexibility and convenience to order their favourite KFC menu items. Ordering will first be available via the KFC Dominica Facebook page (@KFCDominica) or on WhatsApp (1-767-614-2633). Soon we will also launch the ordering platform on the KFC Dominica website (www.kfcdominica.com). Click & Collect makes ordering online super easy, cool, and hassle free.

Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/KFCDominica/or more information about Click & Collect and our delivery zones.