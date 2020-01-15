BUSINESS BYTE: Kiddies Carnival 2020

PRESS RELEASE, JCI Dominica - Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at 11:24 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Kiddies Carnival 2020

The Junior Chamber International Dominica (JCI) has collaborated with the Dominica’s Festivals Committee (DFC) to host Kiddies Carnival 2020.

We are instilling carnival culture in our younger generations, and we are inciting participants to use local materials to make costumes.

This will help develop our own carnival culture.

The event is carded for Sunday February 23rd 2020 under the theme ‘I am a kid-Grow the Riddim, Grow the Mas’ .

A preview of the Parade section can be seen on Saturday January 18th 2020 at the opening of Carnival 2020. We urge the general public to partake in this event.

 

Kindly click here to register

 

Other sponsors include:

-Archipelago Trading

– HHV Whitchurch & Co

-Range Developments

-Jollys Pharmacy

-Dawn Symes

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.