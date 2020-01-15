BUSINESS BYTE: Kiddies Carnival 2020

Kiddies Carnival 2020
The Junior Chamber International Dominica (JCI) has collaborated with the Dominica’s Festivals Committee (DFC) to host Kiddies Carnival 2020.
We are instilling carnival culture in our younger generations, and we are inciting participants to use local materials to make costumes.
This will help develop our own carnival culture.
The event is carded for Sunday February 23rd 2020 under the theme ‘I am a kid-Grow the Riddim, Grow the Mas’ .
A preview of the Parade section can be seen on Saturday January 18th 2020 at the opening of Carnival 2020. We urge the general public to partake in this event.
Other sponsors include:
-Archipelago Trading
– HHV Whitchurch & Co
-Range Developments
-Jollys Pharmacy
-Dawn Symes
