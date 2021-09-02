BUSINESS BYTE: NBD names top management duo

The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. (NBD) enters a new chapter as two women have been appointed to the top positions at the Bank. This will mark the first time that the Bank has selected women to fill the positions of Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director. NBD announced the appointment of Mrs. Annette Severin-Lestrade as its new Managing Director. Mrs. Severin-Lestrade’s employment with the Bank commenced on August 16th, 2021. Also, Mrs. Linda Toussaint-Peter, who was appointed as Interim Deputy Managing Director in January, has been confirmed in the position of Deputy Managing Director.

Mrs. Lestrade brings to her new position more than thirty years of experience in the banking industry. She also has extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining NBD, Mrs. Severin-Lestrade spent most of her banking career at Scotiabank and prior to that, she worked at Barclays Bank and Banque Franҫaise Commerciale in her early career. At the regional level she became the first appointee to the position of Senior Manager, Sales and Service Support, Caribbean East, with responsibility for supporting the Country Heads of seven OECS countries plus St Maarten. She then served as Branch Manager, Basseterre, for six years before opting to return to her native Dominica. She spent the last year coaching businesses in customer service and anti-money laundering. Mrs. Severin-Lestrade holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Liverpool and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing. She is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Financial Crime Specialist (CFCS), and Chartered Director.

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me and am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the organization. The Bank has proven its strength and resilience over the years, and I am confident that we can continue to build on its success and provide our customers with the outstanding customer service and support they deserve,” Mrs. Severin-Lestrade remarked.

Mrs. Linda Toussaint-Peter has a twenty-year successful track record of accomplishment at NBD. She has held several management positions, including Chief Financial Officer and Executive Manager of Credit and Business Development. Mrs. Toussaint-Peter is a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in accounting from the University of the West Indies. She is also an Accredited Director.

As Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Toussaint-Peter will work alongside Mrs. Severin-Lestrade and the Board of Directors to ensure that the Bank continues to adapt and grow, in the context of the changing banking environment.

According to Ms. Urania Williams, Chair of the Board of Directors, “The Board is very pleased to welcome these two women as leaders of the Bank in this exciting stage of its growth. Mrs. Severin-Lestrade’s extensive banking background, practical approach and passion for customers, together with Mrs. Toussaint Peter’s wealth of experience with the Bank will take NBD to the next level. The Board is excited to work with them and is confident that NBD will be well positioned under their leadership.”