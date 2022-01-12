Calyn XP, Colton T and Asa Bantan are among the top nominees for the Dominica Music Award; voting begins today

Dominica’s versatile artiste Caryn XP, popular dancehall artist Colton T as well as ‘Bouyon Boss’ Asa Bantan are among the top artists who have thus far been nominated in the various categories for the upcoming Dominica Music Awards (DMA).

As of today -January 12- the public can visit: ww.creoleheartbeat.com/dominica-music-award and cast their vote for these artists as well as the many others who have been nominated for the first of its kind music awards which will be held on January 29, 2022.

During the official press launch on January 11, co-founder of Creole Heartbeat – the organiser of the event- Jerry Williams, revealed that the awards seeks to acknowledge and reward hardworking and deserving Dominican musician as well as to highlight the importance of the development of the Dominica music industry “by working towards identifying and establishing a cadre of music professionals who take up the mantle to drive and enhance the industry.”

Initially, over 55 categories were present, however, given the restriction placed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a decision has been taken to reduce the categories to 26. Another decision which the organizers have also taken is to extend the nomination period to January 15 to ensure that “all deserving artists get the opportunity to be nominated.”

According to Williams, the entrants will be marked on four key attributes to include composition 40 points, originality 25 production standard 20 and the online voting 50 points.

In the upcoming days, William highlighted that the various artists will be contacted to submit a sample of their work to give the public an idea of their music.

The categories and nominees for the year 2020/2021 include:

Album of the year: Black Diamond, Colton T, J Cro, Lili Octave, Mizik A Nou, Signal Band, Sledge Hammah and Spraggy.

Male artist of the year: Asa Bantan, Colton T, Garucci, J Cro, Keks Mafia, Kenny G, Knutkase, Kreecher, Mr. Ridge, Reo, Shelly, SMG Boss, Spraggy, Trilla G and XPence.

Female artists of the year: Carlyn XP, Lady Esse, Lili Octave, Marie Pascal, Shalina and Tasha P.

New artist of the year: Garucci, Jhaya, Kreecher, Lili Octave, Mr. Ridge,Prhymex, Sledge Hammah, SMG Boss, Tami B, Tha WizZard, Turkey, Xpence and Young Dinero.

Group/band of the year: First Serenade, Signal Band, Triple Kay International, Tru Riddim and WCK.

DJ of the year: Athie,Big Ben, Bryce (Bryce Beatz),Deejay Smoove, Drix, Falkon, Flip, Major Mystic, Malcom Vex, Miguel Labadie, MJ, Polo, Real Boss, Sleem, Snow, Spawner, Taffy, Unstoppable DJs and Wizz.

DJ mix of the year: Athie,Bryce Beatz, Deejay Smoove, Real Boss, Sleem, Snow, Spawner,Unstoppable and Wizz.

Songwriter of the year: Asher Thomas, Carlyn XP, Colton T , Delly, Jhaya, Kreecher, Lili Octave, Lindsay George, Marie Pascale, Michele Henderson, Sheldon Alfred and Trilla G.

Male cadence-lypso artist of the year:Gregory Rabess, Jaydee, Jerry Lloyd, Kalfa P, , Levi Super L Loblack, Lobster, Spraggy, Triumph, Webster Marie and White Fayrie.

Female cadence-lypso artist of the year: Carlyn XP, Delma Daniel, Janet Azzouz, Lady Esse and Shalina.

Male Bouyon artist of the year:Asa Bantan, Kek Mafia, Kenny G, Lyrical K, Mr. Ridge, Reo, Shelly, Tha Wizzard and Trilla G.

Female Bouyon artist of the year: Carlyn XP, Shalina and Stasha.

Bouyon song of the year: Asa Bantan, Carlyn XP, Lyrical K, Mr Ridge, Ranger Man, Reo, Shelly, Signal Band, TK International and Trilla G.

Calypso artist of the year: Daddy Chess, Dennison Dice Joseph, Hunter, Jaydee, Lady Esse, Sour Sour, Tasha P and The Bobb.

Calypso song of the year: Daddy Chess, Dennison Dice Joseph, Hunter, Jaydee, Lady Esse, Sour Sour, Tasha P and The Bobb.

Reggae/Dancehall artist of the year: Asha Thomas, Black Diamond, Carlyn XP, Colton T

Delly, Fetty Mark, Garucci, Knutkase, Navy, Simba Orkestra, SMG Boss, Spraggy, Tha Wizzard, Tropikal, Turkey and Xpence

R&B/Hip-hop artist of the year: Asher Thomas,DeeArr, Di Youte, Fuego Dinero, Khallion, Knotkast, Kreecher, Navy, Sledge Hammah, Tropikal, Yhs Milly and Young Dinero.

Soca artist of the year: Asa Bantan, Black Diamond, Carlyn XP, Shalina, Shelly and Stasha

Gospel artist of the year: Carlyn XP, J Cro, Jerry Lloyd, Shanics and Tye

Afro-beat artist of the year: Coded, Don Dada, Fetty Mark, Kendell, Lili Octave, Marie Pascale and Shalina.

Music producer of the year: Arade “Maskman” Moses, Bryce Beatz, Cornell Phillip, Dada Lawrence, DJ Taffy, Funki Data Music, Knotkast, Mega Beats, Mr. Ridge, Savion Augustine – Prod by Savion, TMI – DLO and Burnette & Shane St. Claire.

Virtual event of the year: Carlyn XP, Clint Henderson, Dominica Calypso Association, International 767 Carnival Virtual Party Dominica Carnival 2021, Michele Henderson, Miguel Labadie, Mr. Ridge, Shalina, Showdown Mas Camp, Signal Band, Swinging Stars, Tasha P, Triple Kay International and Unstoppable DJs.

Music video of the year: Asa Bantan, Carlyn XP, Colton T, DeeArr, Garucci, Khallion, Marie Pascale, Reo, Shelly, Signal Band, Sledge Hammah, SMG Boss, Tropikal and Young Dinero.

Lifetime achievement and special awards will also be bestowed on a female and male in the genres, bouyon, cadence-lypso and calypso. One individual, organization or business will also walk away with the Felix Henderson creole award while three artists will take home the inspiring song award.