Calypso New Blood: ‘AbiYah’ – in it to educate not for jump up

Newcomer to the 2020 Calypso Competition, Nicole ‘AbiYah’ Christian-Alfred has revealed that educating the masses is her motivation for participating in this year’s competition.

Despite being a Hebrew Israelite, who does not usually partake in carnival celebrations, Christian-Alfred feels that calypso may serve as a means for meaningful communication with the masses.

“I really do see that calypso is more than we have probably made it to be, more than just a carnival thing. It come from such deep roots, and it deserves to be used as a platform to really express to the population and the people what is really happening among us, what are the social issues happening among us…” she explained, in an exclusive interview with Dominica News Online. “I have a message, and just like our ancestors used calypso to send messages to each other, I am now using it to also send a message to my people.”

She continued, “Now I am solid… I have decided to use this means to really bring the message, and now people are attentive. This is the time that people really want to listen to that genre. I am very solid now in what is truth, what I have absorbed and believe to be truth, and I feel like it is my responsibility to share… Now I am at that point where I am ready to use the platforms that are available to me, being a Dominican, to send out that truth… to the population.”

In her song ‘A Message’, which was written and produced by her husband, Christian-Alfred discusses oppression among minorities.

“Clearly there is oppression around us… I feel our limitations, because after the abolition of slavery we still have colonial laws…” she said. “We, who are considered the minority, we the blacks and the kalinagos, are really the ones who are suffering in society… we don’t have all the money; we don’t have all the assets.”

While Christian-Alfred is a newcomer to the competitive calypso stage, she is a seasoned artiste. She began her musical journey as a child, winning the Artists of Tomorrow contest, in 1998, at eight years old. She was also a finalist in Cable and Wireless’ Star Quest, and was named second runner-up in the 2019 Domfesta Song Contest.

The songstress also released gospel album, ‘Speak to Me’, in 2012.

Detailing her musical background, she stated, “I have been singing in primary school choirs, high school choirs… When I was in the Christian church, I would sing on the worship team, and then I had Gospel Explosion… I would back up a lot of the gospel artistes, and I myself would do solos on the shows.”

Christian-Alfred encouraged other artistes to “enjoy the process” and develop their skills.

In ‘Calypso New Blood’ DNO will be highlighting the 3 new comers to this year’s calypso competition.

Calypso New Blood Bingo