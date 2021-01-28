Calypsonian Singing Sandra of Trinidad has passed

Loop news has reported that Veteran Trinidadian calypsonian Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) has died. She was 64 years old.

She passed away overnight.

Singing Sandra was a well known calypso monarch particularly for her impactful social commentary. She entertained audiences with powerful renditions of Voices From The Ghetto and Die With My Dignity.

She won the Calypso Monarch competition twice; in 1999 and 2003. Since her passing tributes have been pouring in from fans and supporters who learnt of her passing this morning.