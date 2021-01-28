Calypsonian Singing Sandra of Trinidad has passed

Loop news has reported that Veteran Trinidadian calypsonian Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) has died. She was 64 years old.
She passed away overnight.
Singing Sandra was a well known calypso monarch particularly for her impactful social commentary. She entertained audiences with powerful renditions of Voices From The Ghetto and Die With My Dignity.
She won the Calypso Monarch competition twice; in 1999 and 2003. Since her passing tributes have been pouring in from fans and supporters who learnt of her passing this morning.
6 Comments
RIP to a legend ‘Die with my Dignity’ is classic which is as relevant today as it ever was. Thakns for your contribution to Caribbean culture.
Her song Voices from the Ghetto is one of my all time favorites. Great lyrics and good music to back in up.
I thought she was an older person. I was surprised to learn she was only 64 years old.
Some people do confuse or mistake Singing Sandra with Calypso Rose who is now 80 years of age and was just as good or better than.
Great, powerful voice! Great lyricist! Condolences to her family.
2021 is a continuation of 2020. Hold firm. RIP Boss Lady of the genre. Im not a calypso lover, but i always liked her songs.
This is truly a great loss to the calypso fraternity in her country, the region and the world. An inspiration to women in the Caribbean.
The ghetto of our minds is my favorite.
Rest In Peace