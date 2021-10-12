Cancellation of thousands of Southwest flights lead to chaos at US airports

Following the cancellation of 2000 flights over the weekend Southwest airlines cancelled hundreds more flights on Monday. While the exact cause of the cancellations remain unclear the delays and cancelations began shortly after the pilot’s union tried to block Southwest’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate according to a CBS report.
President of the Southwest pilots’ union, Captain Cassey Murray, insists the disruptions were not caused by pilots protesting the pending vaccine mandate.
Offering a “tremendous apology” on Monday to customers and employees, the company cited weather and external constraints as the determining factor.
“The problem is not meeting months ago and addressing these insurance issues — addressing our pilot medicals,” he said. “All the airlines have the same issues we do today, but they’ve mitigated it by having agreements in place, and they are a lot further along than we are.”
Notably, Southwest airlines had far more cancellations when compared to other US carriers.
Murray also went on to say: “We have a temporary restraining order that is trying to get them to stop the mandate so that we can sit down and discuss and provide some support for our pilots so that they can understand and make a decision to get vaccinated with that understanding behind them,” Murray added.
Good thing Dominica does not have to worry about chaos at the main airport.
“While the exact cause of the cancellations remain unclear”
DNO all you alone that in the dark? How much videos of the pilots it have going around explaining crystal clear what the cause of the cancellations are. The pilots are refusing the vaccine mandate and have gone on strike.
‘The power of the people is more powerful than the people in power’
ADMIN: Note this article is from a CBS news report. While your assertion may well be the case the President of the Southwest Union stated that this disruption was not a result of the vaccine mandates. We do our best to report the facts as best as we can determine not assumptions that cater to a narrative.
That came from FOX News anti vaccination propaganda ministers working for Trump.
Forget the CBS report, that is just propaganda. The information is now widely available in the public domain. Pilots have recorded themselves and spoken extensively on the issue.
A pilot got vaccinated then died mid flight forcing the co-pilot into an emergency landing. The vaccine killed him and that is what sparked this!
All media houses are unanimously hiding this information although I’m sure you all have it. This pandemic has seriously exposed and undermined the media at large. You guys are all conforming to the ‘hide the true vaccine information from the public’ agenda.
While we are on the topic, despite all your censoring of my comments on the issue – Did you notice that your rival EMO news posted about the current death spike happening in Dominica? Multiple people are commenting that it started with the vaccine roll out. You guys can censor all you want, the information is out there, the people are waking up!
ADMIN: A social media post (including comments) is not verified news and the example you gave as the cause has been shown to be an unsubstantiated claim.
Unlike a social media post, a reporter/news agency would seek to verify the information before publishing an article. This is not a perfect process but compare it to having some bad doctors or no doctors at all.
Case in point, the example you gave has been reported as false. In the US, airlines are legally required to report midair deaths. Information on emergency landings are published continuously via http://aviation.globalincidentmap.com/ and currently there is no evidence to support the claim.
The original source is questionable at best and has claimed that vaccines are part of an alien extinction plan. Additionally, air traffic controllers are employed by the Federal Aviation Administration ,independent of individual airlines, even if the airline wished to suppress this information there would be other avenues ,other than depending on rumours, to attain it.
Read more here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/delta-denies-rumor-of-pilot-who-died-from-covid-vaccine-mid-flight/ar-AAPrpD1
and here:https://api.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/oct/13/blog-posting/no-vaccinated-delta-pilot-didnt-die-mid-flight-and/
Finally, if we truly wished to censor you or suppress alternative views we would simply have not published this or other such comments.
Social media posts now have a lot more credibility than official media – which has been proven to be actively suppressing the truth especially during this so called ‘pandemic’ All these ‘official’ websites can no longer be respected or taken seriously since they will never publish anything that does not conform to the COVID agenda! Hence why CNN’s viewership has dropped 57% – if its official, its a lie, and the people are starting to turn away! These websites simply cannot be trusted!
There is no evidence to support the claim… because the authorities just like the media, is making sure that evidence stays hidden, just like they are doing with all the other covid deaths. You can defend the official narrative as much as you like, the truth is out there for all to see and you ‘offcial media’ guys can no longer hide it. They claim it didn’t happen, but the pilots say it did – i believe them, not the media!
ADMIN: We acknowledge that there are ,at times, issues with media coverage and unjust censorship that is why we published your comment and engaged with you rather than simply deleting your post.
We encourage you to hold us and ALL media accountable not just targeting the posts that disagree with you or challenge your views. Social media in particular is rampant with posters and commenters who often do nothing to counter false information with objective facts because it appeals to their sentiments.
The possible failings of media does not absolve you (the individual) from making unsubstantiated statements otherwise you would be contributing to the problem of misinformation and spreading of untruth. You imply that pilots are making statements that substantiate your earlier claim.
Please provide the source(s) of this information and we will examine it with a view to changing our stance if necessary to align with the facts.
Workers especially those with essential skills must realize the immense power they have that can be strategically and effectively harnessed and utilized to push back against these absurd Covid vaccine mandates.
As I heard a lady say recently “why do the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn’t protect the protected in the first case?”
#thinkingPeople
#OrdinaryPeoplePower
#ResistCovidVaccineTotalitarianism