Cancellation of thousands of Southwest flights lead to chaos at US airports

Following the cancellation of 2000 flights over the weekend Southwest airlines cancelled hundreds more flights on Monday. While the exact cause of the cancellations remain unclear the delays and cancelations began shortly after the pilot’s union tried to block Southwest’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate according to a CBS report.

President of the Southwest pilots’ union, Captain Cassey Murray, insists the disruptions were not caused by pilots protesting the pending vaccine mandate.

Offering a “tremendous apology” on Monday to customers and employees, the company cited weather and external constraints as the determining factor.

“The problem is not meeting months ago and addressing these insurance issues — addressing our pilot medicals,” he said. “All the airlines have the same issues we do today, but they’ve mitigated it by having agreements in place, and they are a lot further along than we are.”

Notably, Southwest airlines had far more cancellations when compared to other US carriers.

Murray also went on to say: “We have a temporary restraining order that is trying to get them to stop the mandate so that we can sit down and discuss and provide some support for our pilots so that they can understand and make a decision to get vaccinated with that understanding behind them,” Murray added.

