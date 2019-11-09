Caribbean Association of Banks concludes 46th annual conference and AGM

The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) Inc. successfully concluded its historic 46th Conference and Annual General Meeting, 30 October-2 November in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. Over 200 banking and financial services professionals from the Caribbean, North America, South America, Europe, and Asia converged at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino, and Spa under the theme: “Shaping a New Era in Caribbean Banking.”

A number of firsts were recorded at this year’s edition of CAB Conference, the region’s foremost gathering of commercial bankers, private bankers, regulators, regional and international agencies, service and solution providers, and vendors.

This was the first time the CAB Conference had included accreditation by an international organisation, the Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA). In addition to offering credits for attending the Conference, FIBA collaborated with CAB to conduct training in anti-money laundering and correspondent banking. The one-day course was taken by 19 chief executive officers, chief financial officers, compliance heads, and senior executives.

The AGM began with a spirited discussion on the state of the industry in the Caribbean, including a timely conversation regarding mergers and acquisitions. Led by chairperson, Mr. Dalton Lee, the assembly took in reports on the organisation’s affairs. The CAB’s first Haitian member, Banque Nationale de Crédit (BNC), was elected to the Board of Directors. BNC was represented by long-time president and CEO, Mr. Robert Pardo.

which was addressed by His Excellency Eugene B. Holiday, Governor of Sint Maarten, the CAB Cares corporate social responsibility campaign was launched. CAB presented the Nature Foundation of Sint Maarten with a US$3,000 cheque, which will go towards rebuilding the tree stock decimated by the 2017 passage of Hurricane Irma. Memoranda of understanding (MOU’s) were also signed between CAB and the Bankers Associations of Sint Maarten and Jamaica.

What followed were two days of high-level discourse, presentations by inspirational speakers and industry leaders in technology and finance, with a heavy emphasis on financial technology, data, innovation, and investment. With sub-themes including Redefining The Way We Do Business, and Innovating For Success, presenters included Mr. Walter Bond, Leadership Coach and former NBA Player; Ms. Karlyn Percil-Mercieca, CEO of SisterTalk Global; and Mr. Dave Carroll, singer-songwriter, and social media innovator.

Ms. Wendy Delmar, CAB CEO, said:

“We have had overwhelmingly positive feedback with regard to the choice of topics and presenters, the myriad opportunities for networking, and the avenues for professional growth. We are proud to welcome our first Board member from Haiti. Having signed an MOU with the Bankers Association of Sint Maarten, we are hopeful that they will be represented in the CAB leadership in the not-too-distant future.

“We chose Sint Maarten as the location for our 46th CAB Conference in part to show our support for the territory, which had been ravaged by natural disaster just two years ago. But as we addressed the concept of shaping the next epoch of financial services in the Caribbean and beyond, it was also timely for us to reflect on our shared vulnerabilities, and how we can work together to become stronger and more resilient.”

Planning is already underway for CAB Conference 2020, as well the CEO and Director Forum. CAB, the recognised voice of the industry in the region, continues to support its members through advocacy, the provision of education and training opportunities, growing member and partner networks, and engagement at all levels in order to build a more resilient sector.