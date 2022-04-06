Caribbean Female Empowerment Movement launched in Dominica

On Sunday April 3, 2022, the Caribbean Female Empowerment Movement (cFEM) took it’s Inaugural flight into the heart and minds of the women of Dominica under the theme: “She Will Rise”. The launch was held at the Fort Young Hotel and women came out to support this initiative from all over the island.

cFEM is a female empowerment organization that caters to empower women to become the best version of themselves through networking, educating, advancing and sharing with a community of Like-Minded Female Professionals, while honoring productive and resourceful women who have made noteworthy contributions to the society. It is therefore our intention to host skills training programs for women and girls, leadership and empowerment seminars and entrepreneurial opportunities for young women and mentorship and support from like-minded professional women of cFEM. The Honorable Dr. Adis King, Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors Security and Dominicans with Disabilities was also present to lend her support to this non-profit organization and its initiatives.

Caribbean Female Empowerment Movement (cFEM) was founded by Mrs. Nicola Reefe-Babb from the village of Wesley. She lived in Trinidad and Tobago for the last 16 years where was in the process of fulfilling her dream and has recently returned home to give back to her country. She currently works as one of the Counsellors at the Dominica State College. Her first feature on Dominica News Online was after launched her first book in 2016, “This Ability: Finding My Vision”.

She believes that it was because of the empowerment by the women in her family, the well-known Robins & Benjamins of Wesley, who never allowed any situation to prevent them from fulfilling and realizing their dreams that she was encouraged to do the same, even though she grew up with having a disability. “I come from a family of strong, brilliant, intelligent and resilient woman who are doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lawyers, Occupational Therapists, Lab Technicians, psychologists amongst others. These women have never wavered to do what was necessary to ensure that they represented themselves and their families in a positive way.” She is certain that it was though this empowerment, she too was encouraged and motivated to fulfil her dreams.

There will be much on the upcoming agenda for cFEM and if you share such a passion for women empowerment and desire to join this movement, you are encouraged to email cfemdominica@gmail.com.