‘Caribbean’s Best New MICE Hotel 2020’ awarded to Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica by World Mice Awards

The first annual World MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) awards – the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the MICE industry – has announced the winners of its inaugural 2020 programme, where Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica won the award for “Caribbean’s Best New MICE Hotel 2020”.

The results followed a year long search for the world’s leading MICE brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee acquiring the most votes in a category named as the winner.

World MICE Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in MICE Tourism. Their awards programme aims to foster growth, innovations and best practice on a global scale. World MICE Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating their 27th anniversary.

Since its opening in October 2019, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica offers some of the most unique and awe-inspiring settings for memorable meetings, family reunions and special occasions. The resort offers more than 8,000 sq. ft of indoor and outdoor event space, including beach, pool and lawn venues, for weddings and celebrations as well as three meeting rooms, a boardroom and an outdoor amphitheatre. The skilled events team can assist in choosing the perfect venue and menus based on party size and preferences.

Guided by global health and safety recommendations and developing our service culture for this new phase in hospitality, the resort have implemented “White Glove Services” This initiative influences the guest journey throughout their entire stay, with a primary focus on the following areas:

While performing their duties, our employees wear white gloves when welcoming guests to our hotel, restaurants, and bars.

Sanitising stations are available in all public areas of our hotels.

Masks covering the nose and mouth are available in all rooms and suites for you and your loved ones, and will be worn by our employees.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures have been implemented in guest rooms, lifts, public areas, and back-of-house areas.

About Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica: Situated in Douglas Bay on the northwest side of the island, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica provides a breath-taking panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea as well as easy access to explore the island’s countless waterfalls, natural hot springs and 365 rivers, one for each day of the year. All 151 rooms, suites, duplexes and villas are luxuriously appointed. Resort features include three distinctive restaurants for local and international cuisine, including farm-to-table and sea-to-table dining; an 18,000 sq. ft spa; four pools; six beach cabanas; modern fitness facilities; two tennis courts; a children’s club and on-site water sports.

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski’s rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Kempinski now comprises a portfolio of 78 five-star hotels and residences in 34 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Each one reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts, and prestigious residences. Each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

