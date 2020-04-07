CARICOM COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Impact Survey

Fellow Dominicans,
The COVID-19 crisis is rapidly changing how people are able to earn a living and access food in the Caribbean.
In order to effectively assess the situation, CARICOM has launched a COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Impact Survey
which can be accessed at the following link:
Grateful for your invaluable input].
The survey was prepared by WFP in support of CARICOM member states and in collaboration with CDEMA and FAO.
It is possible extend thanks to the generous support of USAID/OFDA and ECHO.
