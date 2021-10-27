CARPHA – as of 2020 breast cancer is most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world

In 2020, breast cancer became the most commonly diagnosed cancer type in the world, and overtakes lung cancer in terms of number of new cancer cases worldwide.[1] In Latin America and the Caribbean, female breast cancer accounts for more than a quarter (28%) of all cancers diagnosed among females (summarised in Figure 1).

Furthermore, breast cancer is reported as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the Region and in 2020, an estimated 57,984 women died from breast cancer (GLOBOCAN 2020) as illustrated in Figure 2.

Breast cancer most commonly presents as a painless lump or thickening in the breast. Seeking medical attention, without a delay of more than 1-2 months, at the first sign of a potential symptom allows for more successful treatment.

“Breast cancer treatment can be highly effective, achieving survival probabilities of 90% or higher, particularly when the disease is identified early. In addition to regular screening, adopting healthy lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of breast cancer by 30%, and the associated personal and financial costs,” stated Dr. Tamu Davidson, Head of Chronic Disease and Injury at CARPHA.

These choices include:

• prolonged breastfeeding

• regular physical activity

• maintaining healthy body weight

• avoidance of harmful use of alcohol

• avoidance of exposure to tobacco smoke

• avoidance of prolonged use of hormones and avoidance of excessive radiation exposure

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent national response has widely impacted breast cancer patients and health care delivery systems.

Breast cancer patients have weakened immune systems due to tumour growth resulting from treatment protocols. As such, breast cancer patients are more susceptible to COVID-19 infection and the development of severe symptoms. Considerations and strategies to manage this vulnerable population are important.

In several countries, non-urgent health services, such as breast cancer screening programmes and in some cases, oncological diagnostic and treatment services were impacted. Additionally, fear of COVID-19 within the general population negatively impacted persons likelihood of participating in screening and referral services. The impact of these interruptions will likely include increased late-stage diagnosis, increased number of breast cancer-related deaths and a high demand for clinical resources in the future.

The Caribbean and the world have pledged to the Sustainable Development Goal 3.4 to reduce premature mortality due to breast cancer by a third by 2030. CARPHA is committed to working with its Member States and key partners to reduce the burden of cancer in the Region.

Within the framework of the Global Initiative for Cancer Registry Development (GICR) led by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has partnered with IARC, the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR) to develop and implement a regional cancer registry hub for the Caribbean.

The IARC Caribbean Cancer Registry Hub works through Ministries of Health to provide technical support to increase the availability, quality and population coverage of population-based cancer registries in the Caribbean through training, research, targeted technical support, and advocacy. From 2019, the Caribbean Hub has hosted a series of webinars to share information, encourage learning and open discussion, and foster stronger networks among Caribbean cancer registry stakeholders. The Hub is based at CARPHA Headquarters in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

It is well recognized that there is an immediate need for high-quality cancer data for planning, program implementation and evaluation within the Region. Through the work of the Hub, Caribbean countries are better equipped to strengthen cancer surveillance to inform cancer prevention and control.

Each year around the world countries commemorate breast cancer awareness month in October to raise awareness about breast cancer.

More information about the Hub: https://caribbeancrh.carpha.org/