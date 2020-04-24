Catholic priest challenges public to use our ‘time in’ to take a ‘time out’

Catholic Priest, Father Branker John challenges members of the public to turn the “time in” during Covid-19 into a “time out” opportunity to improve lives at home.

He was speaking at a ministry of health press conference on Thursday.

According to Fr. John one should embrace this “time out” as a moment to be creative in their movements towards God.

“This challenging time is a time of opportunity and I would like to use it in the form of a sentence. Could this ‘time in’ be a ‘time-out?” he asked. “The time we have been given to be inside could it really be a time out.”

He continued, “A time-out by definition is a short break during a sports match, basketball comes to mind…where the team can get instructions from the manager or the coach, it is a time to quickly evaluate what has happened thus far and strategize to improve one’s game as to win. The goal is to win.”

Fr. John added, “A time out is also a short period in which a child has to stop whatever activity he or she is doing as punishment for behaving badly, usually that child has to go in one spot and stay there. Could this ‘time in’ be a time out?”

He indicated if that’s the case it is not a time to be depressed.

“It is time to get to work,” Fr. John stated. “What are our weaknesses? What should we be doing to improve our lives at home? Are we really investing the time and effort that we should in our children? Am I as involved with my child’s education and training as I should be?

He pointed, “Husbands and wives, parents and children, if this is time out then it is time to strategize.”

Fr. John believes now is the time for husbands to ask, “Do I love my wife as I love my own body?”

Wives are also called upon to respect their husbands.

“If we have not been doing these things how can we begin to do that now,” Fr. John remarked.

He said this is a time for honest conversation.

Fr. John also encouraged people to return to planting their own foods.

“We were taught self-sufficiency long ago, we grew up with this but we have moved away from this as a nation,” he noted. “Now we are being encouraged to return to planting our own foods. Now is the time to begin if you have stopped, why? Because we do not know how long this will last”

He indicated that Dominicans are blessed to live in a land that can sustain its people if they work hard.”

“We have clean water, fresh water, clean air, fertile soil, we can do this, and we must because food security is extremely important,” he stated. “This is a time of opportunity, crisis is a time of opportunity.”

Fr. John indicated that the doors of creativity have been thrown open and persons have a chance to go, “Creative Crazy”.

“Think outside the box,” he said.

Meantime, Fr. John, said it is also a time to be generous to the less fortunate. “Every moment is a moment to be generous, but now we can let down our inadditions and feel free to give…many of our sisters and brothers are in need and will be in need, we have to look out for each other,” he noted.

He explained that just this week a few of our Catholic brothers and sisters, Clergy and Laity responded to the call to assist the less fortunate in Roseau.

“So beginning this past Sunday we have been providing a hot breakfast for our less fortunate brothers and sisters in Roseau,” he revealed.

He invites others to join in this initiative.

“We are our brother’s keep,” he said.

He thanked the members of the general public who have been cooperating with the police.

“For the most part, we are still a work in progress with physical distancing but we will not give up, ”Fr. John said