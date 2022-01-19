Cause of fire at landfill under investigation; residents in surrounding area asked to exercise caution

While fire officials along with management of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWC) have expressed relief that a fire which started at the landfill in Fond Cole on Tuesday has been brought under control, an investigation has since been launched into the cause of the blaze.

Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Letang, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that on the morning of Tuesday January 18, 2022, at about 1:30 a.m, the Fire and Ambulance Services responded to a fire call at the landfill.

Though Letang reported no injuries, he said more than 24 hours since the initial report, the fire department is still continuing in its efforts to extinguish the blaze which has been controlled with the assistance of DSWC employees.

Residents of the Goodwill, Tarish Pit, Stockfarm, Yam Piece, Fond Cole and other surrounding areas with asthmatic/respiratory issues are asked to use a mask or remain indoors as much as possible as the smoke could be harmful to them.

Letang also sounded an appeal to people who reside in these areas to limit the burning of their waste as this has been suspected as a possible cause of the fire.

Meantime, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSWC, Rhoda St. John-Elwin, who also spoke to DNO, issued an apology to residents in the Fond Cole, Stockfarm and surrounding communities who have been impacted by the fire.

“The Corporation apologizes for the inconvenience caused as a result of the fire at the Sanitary Landfill over the past two days. We are working diligently to contain and control the situation in order to minimize the level of inconvenience to those who are being affected. We ask for your understanding and patience as we continue working to efficiently manage this situation.”